Trae Young Issues Warning to Celtics Ahead of Critical Game 6

The Boston Celtics are on their last legs. They are two wins away from taking home the NBA Championship, but they are simultaneously one loss away from being sent home. It’s a scary position to be in, and right now, everything hinges on Game 6.

With their win in Game 5, the Golden State Warriors surged ahead in the series and now hold the power over the Celtics. They’ll have a chance to wrap things up at TD Garden on Thursday night. And according to one NBA superstar, Golden State has one key advantage.

During Game 5, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young tweeted out a warning to the Celtics for Game 6. He believes that Warriors star Klay Thompson could have an insane performance.

“I feel like Klay going for 50 in Game 6, he just getting warm right now.” Young tweeted.

Thompson is well-known for his ability to come up clutch in Game 6s, and he’s already done it once this postseason.

Thompson’s Game 6 Performance Against Grizzlies

The Warriors took on the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the playoffs. Golden State went up 3-1, but a Memphis victory saw the series go to a sixth game. That’s where Thompson lived up to his nickname, “Game 6 Klay,” and put on a show for Warriors fans.

Thompson dropped 30 points, eight rebounds, and two assists on 11-for-22 shooting from the field and 8-of-14 shooting from three-point range. He led the team in scoring and helped Golden State advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Draymond Green spoke about the performance on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, explaining how Thompson shows up in Game 6s time and time again.

“Game 6 Klay is still Game 6 Klay,” Green said. “Game 6 Klay last time playing in the playoffs before this year was Game 6, and he was cooking the Toronto Raptors. Game 6 Klay showed up again.

Green also went on to discuss how Thompson has embraced the narrative.

Green: Game 6 Klay is ‘Incredible’ to Watch

The Warriors forward said that Thompson has accepted the nickname and now uses it to his advantage in an attempt to get himself amped up.

“I think one of the beautiful things about Game 6 Klay is that obviously became this narrative, like this thing people say. Klay really believes that now,” Green explained. “Like in his head he’s like ‘its Game 6, of course I’m going to do this, are you crazy?’ And like he approaches the game like that and it’s one of the most incredible things to watch.”

Thompson even revealed that he’ll search “Game 6 Klay” on YouTube before games to get himself in the right mindset. He has fully embraced the narrative and uses it to his advantage.

Sometimes when Klay Thompson is stuck in a rut, he'll go to YouTube and search for some of his greatest hits. He said he has done so as recently as Monday as he enters Game 3 shooting 10-for-33 in the Finals. What's his go-to video? "Game 6 Klay" https://t.co/4ZT4uu8qmT — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 7, 2022

Now, the Celtics will have to watch out for Thompson as they attempt to keep their season alive. Game 6 is set for 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, June 16, in Boston.