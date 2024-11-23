Conor McGregor Hits Back at Jake Paul After Mocking His Sexual Assault Verdict

After Jake Paul took a shot at Conor McGregor following the guilty verdict on the sexual assault charges against the former two-weight UFC champion in a civil lawsuit, McGregor fired back.

“Dana [White] hits his wife. Conor’s convicted of rape. But I’m the bad guy?” Paul wrote in a post on X that has been deleted after facing backlash for his “tone-deaf” reaction.

McGregor did not take Paul’s mocking remark lightly.

“No, you’re a little gay nerd,” McGregor replied on the thread before it was deleted.

The Dublin’s High Court asked McGregor to pay 248,000 euros ($257,000) to Nikita Hand, the complainant who publicly came forward.

McGregor will not be convicted since it was only a civil lawsuit. No criminal charges were filed as prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence and a conviction was unlikely, according to the Associated Press. McGregor will appeal the case, he announced on X.

Paul had been chasing a fight against McGregor for quite some time now. But the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion is not keen on fighting the social media star-turned-fighter.

Following Paul’s unanimous decision win over 58-year-old Mike Tyson on Nov. 15, Paul called out McGregor.

“Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t,” Paul wrote on X.

McGregor quickly responded, mocking Paul’s record of fighting over-the-hill fighters.

“Nakisa [Bidarian] already rang me, lad, it’s this guy next for you. Good luck pal,” McGregor wrote, along with a photo of 82-year-old Senator Mitch McConnell, in a now-deleted tweet on X.

UFC Champ Defends Jake Paul From Critics

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones defended Jake Paul from the criticisms of failing to knock out Tyson in the latter rounds of their November 15 fight.

“I don’t think Jake gave [Tyson] mercy,” said Jones, who watched the fight on Netflix. “I think Jake played it smart. That was what it was.”

Paul explained during his post-fight interview why he did not go for the knockout.

“I just have so much respect for him and that war thing between us after he slapped me, I wanted to be aggressive, take him down and knock him out,” Paul said. But that kind of went away as the rounds went on.

“I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt.”

IShowSpeed Challenges Jake Paul

YouTube star and live streamer IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., issued a challenge to fight Paul next year.

“I will fight Jake Paul in an upcoming … in 2025,” IShowSpeed said in a recent live stream. “It will probably be like a freaking … I feel like I can beat Jake Paul though. I feel like I can beat Jake Paul. We will fight.”

Clip of Speed confirming it: pic.twitter.com/A8O78tdxf1 — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) November 22, 2024

The 6-foot-1 Paul holds a significant height and weight advantage over his fellow social media star. IShowSpeed only stands around 5’8″, which is two inches shorter than Mike Tyson.