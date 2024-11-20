UFC Champ Jon Jones Defends Jake Paul From Critics After Mike Tyson Fight

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones defended Jake Paul from the criticisms of failing to knock out a gassed 58-year-old Mike Tyson in the latter rounds of their November 15 fight.

“I don’t think Jake gave [Tyson] mercy,” said Jones, who watched the fight on Netflix. “I think Jake played it smart. That was what it was.”

One night after the underwhelming Paul-Tyson fight, Jones put on the kind of electric performance people expected from the much younger Paul against Tyson when he sent Stipe Miocic into retirement with a third-round stoppage at UFC 309 on November 16.

Even though the Paul-Tyson fight failed to live up to the hype, Paul earned Jones’s respect by fighting smartly.

“Jake knows,” Jones added. “You’re winning, stop while you’re ahead. Let’s coast and get through this fight, as Mike can trap anyone with one shot.”

“His legs were not working, but his upper body was still moving, and those punches were still swinging. I don’t view it as Jake gave him mercy. Jake coasted through that [fight] like an intelligent fighter would.”

Paul explained during his post-fight interview why he did not go for the knockout.

“There was a point where I was like he is not really engaging back,” Paul said. “So I don’t know if he is tired. I can just tell his age was showing a little bit.

“I just have so much respect for him and that war thing between us after he slapped me, I wanted to be aggressive, take him down and knock him out. But that kind of went away as the rounds went on.

“I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt.”

Jake Paul Eyes Cruiserweight Title

After Paul improved to 11-1 following his unanimous decision victory over Tyson, he laid his plan on legitimizing his boxing career with a title shot in the near future.

“I think it could happen in the next 24 months,” Paul said during his post-fight presser. “I truly, truly believe in my skills and my ability and my power. And the cruiserweight division is seemingly open for the taking on that timeline.”

The cruiserweight division is currently ruled by Gilberto Ramirez (WBA), Noel Gevor Mikaelian (WBC), Jai Opetaia (IBF), Chris Billam-Smith (WBO) and Jai Opetaia (The Ring).

Paul’s only loss came at the cruiserweight division via a split decision to Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Tommy is the younger half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Boxing Champions Lining up to Challenge Jake Paul

After the massive success in gate receipts and viewership of the Paul-Tyson fight, boxing champions are lining up to offer him a legitimate title shot.

Artur Beterbiev, the undisputed light heavyweight champion, was the first to call him out and doubled down when Paul vaguely replied to his serious offer.

“After four years, it’s time to have serious challenges. Didn’t notice your acceptance or rejection. So what are we gonna do?” Beterviev said to Paul on X.

Paul is more interested in taking up IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois’ offer but told him to, “Get in line.”

Dubois, who won the heavyweight title after his dominant victory over Anthony Joshua in September, directly messaged Paul to get him as his opponent for his first title defense.

“Hi Jake, good business on the weekend, but how would you feel fighting for the legitimate heavyweight championship of the world this is Daniel Dubois calling you out. Let’s get it on,” Dubois wrote.

Paul used the moment to take a shot at Beterbiev, who has been calling him out since January 2023.

“Man [has] been boxing for 12 years, has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard. Hahaha! But [expletive] it! I’m going to have [my business manager] Nakisa [Bidarian] talk to Frankie Warren and get you in line for the throne. Unlike Artur, at least you have a few thousand fans,” Paul wrote, along with the leaked direct message of Dubois to him.