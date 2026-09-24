Cooper Flagg Rarest Rookie Card Hits $3.36 Million With Just Hours Left

Cooper Flagg’s most coveted rookie card has a $2.8 million bid, with a $3.36 million price tag after buyer’s premium. By the end of Thursday night, the hobby should have a much clearer answer to what it is actually worth.

The Dallas Mavericks star’s one-of-one NBA Debut Patch Autograph had drawn 41 bids in Fanatics Collect’s September Premier Auction as of this writing. Bidding is scheduled to close September 24, with extended bidding still to come. The displayed bid is not a final sale price, and Fanatics notes that taxes and fees may apply.

The card pairs Flagg’s on-card autograph with the NBA Debut logo patch from the jersey he wore in his first regular-season game on October 22, 2025. It is graded PSA Gem Mint 10, with a 10 autograph grade.

Cooper Flagg Card’s $3.36 Million Price Tag Puts Earlier Offers to the Test

Few cards have arrived at auction with this much public buildup.

Before 2025-26 Topps Chrome Updates Basketball was released, the Mavericks offered a package headlined by two premium lower-level season tickets for 32 years to whoever found Flagg’s card. It surfaced four days after the product’s August 6 release, when RhodyBreakers pulled it during a livestream break in Rhode Island for collector Jason Williams.

A separate bounty process on collectibles marketplace Alt later produced a reported $3.6 million offer. That figure helped set expectations, but it was not a completed sale. Tonight’s Fanatics auction is the public market test collectors have been waiting for.

Fanatics had to win the opportunity to conduct it. As Heavy previously reported, a company executive traveled to Rhode Island shortly after the card was pulled, while other marketplaces and auction houses pursued Williams. He ultimately consigned the card to Fanatics Collect.

What Would a Record Cooper Flagg Card Sale Look Like?

The current bid has already cleared Flagg’s previously reported public card sales by a wide margin. Heavy tracked a $366,000 sale for his one-of-one Topps Chrome Sapphire Padparadscha rookie autograph, followed by $288,000 and $252,000 sales for two other one-of-one Flagg cards in Fanatics Collect’s August auction.

This card has something those examples cannot duplicate: the patch from Flagg’s first NBA game. Topps introduced its Rookie Debut Patch Autographs to basketball in Chrome Updates, making the Dallas star’s card a one-of-one tied to a specific moment in his career.

The $2.8 million bid shows that a buyer is prepared to pay far more than Flagg’s established card-sale benchmarks. Whether bidding reaches the earlier $3.6 million bounty figure is still an open question. Once the auction closes, collectors will finally have a sale price instead of an offer.