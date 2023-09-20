Bears Urged to Trade ‘Expendable’ Free Agent Addition to Giants

The Chicago Bears seem to be running low on reasons to keep veteran running back D’Onta Foreman after they made him a healthy scratch in favor of rookie Roschon Johnson against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. Perhaps then, there is an opportunity for them to capitalize on a few key injuries around the league.

In his September 18 article, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay examined the New York Giants’ potential free agent and trade options at the running back position in the wake of star Saquon Barkley’s ankle injury and suggested that Foreman could hold some appeal.

Foreman rushed for 914 yards and five touchdowns for Carolina in 2022 and originally signed with the Bears in March to be a complement to Herbert in their backfield, but that was before they landed Johnson in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft. With Johnson’s early emergence, Kay argues that Foreman has become “expendable.”

“The Bears should now be working to clear his $2 million contract off the books and open up a roster spot by moving him,” Kay wrote. “The Giants would be a suitable trading partner, as Foreman’s hard-nosed rushing style would make him an ideal, and cost-effective, complement to Barkley.”

Bears Trading Foreman Could Benefit Everyone Involved

The Bears might decide sticking things out with Foreman is in their best interests given his reasonably affordable contract and the injury insurance he provides, but there are also reasons why a trade could benefit all parties involved — including Foreman.

From the Bears’ perspective, Foreman has become redundant. There might have been a time when they believed he could earn a long-term place in their offense, but that went out the window when they drafted Johnson and was emphasized in Week 2 when they rolled with Herbert, Johnson and Travis Homer as their three game-day active backs.

At this point, with no picks in the sixth or seventh rounds of the 2024 draft, the Bears would likely be happy getting any sort of draft compensation for Foreman in a trade.

Meanwhile, Foreman has all the reason in the world to welcome a trade to another backfield where he might hold a more prominent role. The Bears agreed to pay him a base of $2 million in his contract, but he has the potential to earn up to $1 million more in incentives — according to The 33rd Team — if he can hit performance benchmarks as a rusher (such as rushing for 1,000 or more yards or scoring six or more touchdowns).

Even if Foreman were traded to New York and had to compete with Barkley once he was healthy again, it would benefit him to have a true No. 2 complementary role.

“While Foreman won’t be able to seamlessly replace the dynamic Barkley in case of an injury — he has just 25 receptions for 273 yards and two scores across six NFL seasons— he’ll be able to spell the start and wear down defenses in rushing situations,” Kay continued. “Given the minimal trade capital New York would need to give up and the benefits the franchise would get from making its move, it’s one the Giants should be seriously exploring.”

Will D’Onta Foreman Remain Inactive for Bears in Week 3?

The Bears’ decision to make Foreman one of their Week 2 inactives on game day came as a bit of a surprise. Most players on the list were either expected to be unavailable (Nate Davis and Josh Blackwell) or had been ruled inactive in the previous week (Tyson Bagent, Equanimeous St. Brown and Khalid Kareem), but Foreman was a new addition.

From the outside looking in, it appears as though the Bears simply wanted different personnel for their offensive game plan against the Buccaneers. It would explain why they left Foreman — a big-bodied power back — inactive while allowing swift wideout Velus Jones Jr. to play his first game of the season after being scratched in Week 1.

Could a change in the week-to-week plan present more chances for Foreman, though?

Herbert has not exactly been spectacular (3.9 yards per carry) through the first two games, but his pass-catching ability (four catches for 60 yards) makes him a useful part of the rotation, even as the rookie Johnson has begun to push for a more even split in their responsibilities out of the backfield. Unless one of them falters — or sustains an injury — there likely isn’t much room for Foreman to break back into the mix.

Homer is also tough for Foreman to beat out. While Foreman is a more accomplished rusher, he does not bring much value on special teams whereas Homer holds a key role as one of the gunners and has played 36 special teams snaps over the first two games.

Unfortunately, that does not leave Foreman much opportunity to earn consideration for playing time unless the Bears decide to keep four running backs active in Week 3.