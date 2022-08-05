Bulls Will ‘Listen’ to Trade Proposals for Star Player

The Chicago Bulls haven’t made too many big-time moves this summer, but they have made some necessary ones. They re-signed Zach LaVine to a massive contract extension, brought back Derrick Jones Jr., and then added both Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic via free agency.

However, as next season draws closer, it’s looking like the Bulls won’t be one of the top teams in the East. With squads like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers topping the East, Chicago could be a couple of key moves away from truly contending.

That being said, improving their roster without gutting their core players could be difficult. But according to a Western Conference executive who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Bulls have listened to offers for star big man Nikola Vucevic.

“Yeah, they are open to it [a Vucevic trade]. I would not say they have shopped him, but teams have asked, and they listen. He had a bad year last year, but he is in the last year, $22 million. If teams are looking to clear out a bad contract, that is one place to look, but where they are, they’re not looking to take on big, long-term money,” the executive told Deveney.

What a moment for his first triple of the night 🔥 Nikola Vucevic with the CLUTCH bucket to seal the @chicagobulls win! pic.twitter.com/vIHRfGQ4T0 — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2022

However, the Bulls’ unwillingness to part ways with one of their other players could prevent them from trading Vucevic.

Bulls Unwilling to Trade Young Forward

According to the same executive, the Bulls are still not willing to listen to offers for Patrick Williams. And if they don’t include him in a package alongside Vucevic, they may not get the sort of return they would be looking for on the trade market.

“They’re also not giving up Patrick Williams and so it’s hard to find a package that makes sense if you are just giving up Vucevic without adding Williams,” explained the executive.

This sequence from Patrick Williams, holy moly pic.twitter.com/9YEuBqC70a — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) August 1, 2022

Chicago’s reluctance to trade Williams has been well-documented. When big man Rudy Gobert was available on the trade market, Chicago was expected to be in the mix with a package revolving around Vucevic. However, the Bulls weren’t willing to include Williams in the deal, so nothing ever came of it.

But while the Bulls may not be willing to trade Williams alongside Vucevic, they have tested the waters in regards to a deal involving Coby White.

Bulls ‘Have Tested the Waters’ on White

The same executive who spoke to Deveney about a Vucevic deal noted that the Bulls have explored options involving both Vucevic and White. However, nothing much has come from that exploration.

“They have tested the waters on White, but there are not many takers there now. So a package of Vucevic and White, you’re going to limited in what you get there,” said the executive.

Reports such as this one have dated back to the beginning of the offseason. Earlier this summer on May 28, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the Bulls were likely to explore trade options involving White in an attempt to improve their perimeter shooting.

“All eyes, meanwhile, will be on White and what the Bulls decide to do with him. He’s up for an extension if they want to make that leap now, but they more likely will look to trade him for the right piece — namely, an outside shooter who is more consistent.” wrote Cowley.

So, as the Bulls continue to search for pathways toward improvement, keep an eye out for a potential Vucevic trade.