Insider Delivers Bulls Shocking Update on Potential Blockbuster Trade

The Chicago Bulls will undoubtedly be looking for ways to improve this summer. Drafting well is one option, as is signing players with the little cap space they will have available to them. However, if they hope to make any substantial changes, they will have to utilize the trade market.

One recent rumor connected the Bulls to Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer noted that “sources have also indicated the Bulls are a team with interest in Gobert.” The common trade proposal that was brought up involved Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams.

However, KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago offered his own take on the rumor during the June 10 edition of the Bulls Talk podcast. He stated that the people around the league he spoke to told a different story. In turn, he doesn’t believe that there is much validity to the Gobert/Bulls rumors.

“I, personally, have not put a lot of stock into these rumors … There is a lot of noise out there. It’s certainly fair to speculate what the Jazz might do. Before, I personally made a couple of calls on the topic, and I was told that there’s not much going on right now,” Johnson stated.

Could Rudy Gobert join the Chicago Bulls this offseason? pic.twitter.com/NsRESR2uZD — Kayden Moyer (@kaykgraphics) June 11, 2022

In addition, Johnson noted that the Bulls’ core is likely to remain intact next season.

Johnson Says Vucevic Will Be Back

After noting that he believes the Gobert rumors to be false, he also said that Vucevic believes that he will be back in Chicago next year. Although, things can change rapidly in the NBA.

“Things can obviously change in this league – always change in this league. I can also tell you, from my understanding, Nikola Vucevic is under the impression he’s going to be here,” Johnson reported.

According to @KCJHoop, Nikola Vucevic is under the impression that he's going to be on the Chicago Bulls next season. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) June 10, 2022

This past season, Vucevic averaged 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 47.3% shooting from the field and 31.4% shooting from distance. His three-point shooting numbers were notably down from the previous season, but that could easily bounce back next year.

While Johnson is confident that Vucevic will be back with the Bulls, others are suggesting that he be thrown in a trade.

Bulls Urged to Trade for Gobert

Will Gottlieb of CHGO gave his thoughts on a potential Gobert trade, and as was touched on previously, suggested that Chicago trade Vucevic and Williams for the Utah big man. While he acknowledges the risks of trading for a defensive-minded, rim-rolling center, he says Gobert is the exception.

“It’s a risk, but I lean towards the Gobert side. Typically, I stray away from pure rim roller/protector types as they are more replaceable than wing positions, but Gobert is the exception. He is truly a superstar at what he does and I’d rather go down swinging,” Gottlieb wrote.

REPORT: Any deal that could land Rudy Gobert with Bulls would “almost certainly” involve Nikola Vucevic. (via B/R) pic.twitter.com/JJsffz7LvU — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 7, 2022

Last season, Gobert averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 71.3% from the field. He finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting, an award he has already won three times.

Adding Gobert would certainly help shore up Chicago’s defensive issues, but as noted by Johnson, it doesn’t look like that will be happening anytime soon.