Chris Paul Knicks—Bucks Trade Rumors Gets Bold Reaction From Jeff Van Gundy

GETTY Chris Paul #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during an opening night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

To be in Oklahoma City or not be in OKC that is the question for Chris Paul.

LIVE with Jeff Van GundyESPN's Jeff Van Gundy joins us LIVE to talk about the NBA Finals and more!2020-10-01T23:33:11Z

Last month, I shared that at least seven teams are interested in the services of CP3.

Those teams include, the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Wake Forest product, averaged 17.6 points, 5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.6 steals in the regular season for an Oklahoma City Thunder team that exceeded expectations this season.

Paul helped guide the Thunder to a 44-28 record and fifth place finish in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Should he stay or should he go? “I like Chris Paul right where he is,” ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I thought he had a huge impact in Oklahoma City. I thought they had a great season and so did Chris Paul.”

It’s believed that Bucks All-Star, Giannis Antetokounmpo is intrigued in a pairing with CP3.

Could you imagine The Greek Freak in a Bucks uniform and the high flying of The Greek Freek and the open jumpers the Khris Middleton will get?

The Dallas Mavericks could use a veteran presence; so could the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Philadelphia 76ers hired a new head coach in Doc Rivers. Would a reunion of Chris Paul and Rivers in the City of Brotherly Love work?

Don’t forget the rebuilding New York Knicks who have Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett as their future.

Jeff Van Gundy still thinks the Thunder is the move for CP3. “If I had a MVP ballot to throw out, he would’ve been in my top five because of his impact,” Van Gundy told the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

In addition to Paul, the Thunder has a good supporting cast and a potent roster that includes Steven Adams, Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schroeder, Danilo Gallinari and Nerlens Noel. The team is looking for a new head coach after the firing of Billy Donovan.

The youth movement in OKC seems fruitful. Perhaps the veteran guard should sit tight hint Van Gundy. “So, I think if Chris Paul is happy there and he doesn’t mind going through some you know, changes in coaches and probably changes in teammates,” he said.

“He’s such a great leader and steadying force that he could be a huge benefit wherever he’s at but, in Oklahoma City I just thought that he had a phenomenal year.

