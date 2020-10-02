Chris Paul Knicks—Bucks Trade Rumors Gets Bold Reaction From Jeff Van Gundy

To be in Oklahoma City or not be in OKC that is the question for Chris Paul.

Last month, I shared that at least seven teams are interested in the services of CP3.

Those teams include, the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Oklahoma City Thunder PG Chris Paul is the talk of the town. Locally I’m hearing there are at least 6 teams with expected interest in CP3: Bucks, Knicks, Mavericks, Jazz, Suns, 76ers Have also heard that the Knicks have an offer lined up. pic.twitter.com/TnvuTFgc9e — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 10, 2020

The Wake Forest product, averaged 17.6 points, 5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.6 steals in the regular season for an Oklahoma City Thunder team that exceeded expectations this season.

Paul helped guide the Thunder to a 44-28 record and fifth place finish in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Should he stay or should he go? “I like Chris Paul right where he is,” ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I thought he had a huge impact in Oklahoma City. I thought they had a great season and so did Chris Paul.”

It’s believed that Bucks All-Star, Giannis Antetokounmpo is intrigued in a pairing with CP3.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s meeting with Bucks ownership over the weekend also included the Greek Freak giving a list of desired players of whom he’d like to be teammates with. Chris Paul was on that list, I’m told. pic.twitter.com/MbFlN4disD — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 16, 2020

Could you imagine The Greek Freak in a Bucks uniform and the high flying of The Greek Freek and the open jumpers the Khris Middleton will get?

The Dallas Mavericks could use a veteran presence; so could the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Philadelphia 76ers hired a new head coach in Doc Rivers. Would a reunion of Chris Paul and Rivers in the City of Brotherly Love work?

Chris Paul, Knicks trade that I had heard NY had lined up was: Elfrid Payton, Bobby Portis, Frank Ntilikina, Kevin Knox, 2021 2nd round pick via Hornets & 2021 2nd round pick via Mavs in exchange for CP3. pic.twitter.com/mXdcrbXRR7 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 16, 2020

Don’t forget the rebuilding New York Knicks who have Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett as their future.

Jeff Van Gundy still thinks the Thunder is the move for CP3. “If I had a MVP ballot to throw out, he would’ve been in my top five because of his impact,” Van Gundy told the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

In addition to Paul, the Thunder has a good supporting cast and a potent roster that includes Steven Adams, Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schroeder, Danilo Gallinari and Nerlens Noel. The team is looking for a new head coach after the firing of Billy Donovan.

The youth movement in OKC seems fruitful. Perhaps the veteran guard should sit tight hint Van Gundy. “So, I think if Chris Paul is happy there and he doesn’t mind going through some you know, changes in coaches and probably changes in teammates,” he said.

“He’s such a great leader and steadying force that he could be a huge benefit wherever he’s at but, in Oklahoma City I just thought that he had a phenomenal year.