Alabama Could Instantly Build an Elite 2027 Defensive Recruiting Class by Landing These 3 Targets

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama have quietly assembled one of the nation’s most intriguing 2027 recruiting classes. Still, the Crimson Tide may be just a few commitments away from turning a good defensive haul into one of the country’s best.

With linebacker Kenneth Simon and defensive linemen AJ Pauley already committed, Alabama has built a solid foundation. Add four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner, four-star EDGE Antwan Jackson, and fringe five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp to the mix, however, and the Tide would suddenly boast one of the most complete defensive classes in college football.

The pieces are already in place. Now it’s about finishing.

Mitchell Turner Would Anchor the Interior

Turner has been viewed as one of Alabama’s top defensive priorities throughout the 2027 cycle. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Mississippi standout possesses the size, strength, and athleticism to become an immediate difference-maker on the interior.

Despite taking additional official visits to LSU, Ole Miss, Texas, and Mississippi State, Alabama remains a major contender in his recruitment, with many believing the Crimson Tide remains in the driver’s seat. Recent recruiting buzz has continued to point toward Alabama leading for the talented defensive tackle.

Pairing Turner with Pauley would be a nice combo on the interior of the defensive line for Freddie Roach.

Antwan Jackson Could Be the Pass Rusher Every Elite Class Needs

Every championship defense needs an explosive edge defender capable of changing games, and Antwan Jackson fits that description perfectly.

Jackson has been on commitment watch for several weeks after an impressive official visit to Tuscaloosa. While Missouri and Tennessee remain involved, Alabama continues to trend in the right direction as the program works toward securing another high-end defensive prospect.

His combination of speed, length, and versatility would give Kane Wommack another weapon capable of rushing the passer while also setting the edge against the run.

Adding Jackson would also continue Alabama’s emphasis on building athletic, position-flexible defenders who fit multiple schemes.

Hayden Stepp Could Become the Crown Jewel

If Turner provides the power and Jackson supplies the pressure, Hayden Stepp would be the headline addition.

The cornerback from Bishop Gorman is widely considered one of the nation’s top defensive backs and has become one of Alabama’s biggest recruiting priorities.

Stepp recently completed an official visit to Tuscaloosa and remains in a battle that includes Oregon, Georgia, and Cal. Alabama’s staff made a significant impression during his visit, and the Crimson Tide appear firmly in contention for one of the nation’s premier defensive prospects.

Landing a player of Stepp’s caliber would immediately elevate the secondary and give Alabama another elite corner to develop under Maurice Linguist.

The Current Foundation Is Already Strong

The impressive part is that Alabama isn’t starting from scratch.

The current defensive commitments already include:

Four-star linebacker Kenneth Simon

Three-star defensive lineman AJ Pauley

Simon and Pauley provide balance at linebacker and along the defensive front, but adding Turner, Jackson, and Stepp would give Alabama elite talent at every level of the defense.

Instead of simply filling needs, the Crimson Tide would be assembling a class capable of producing future NFL talent across the board.

Alabama’s Defensive Ceiling Is Sky High

Recruiting momentum can change quickly in June, but it’s easy to see why Alabama fans are excited about the possibilities.

Turner would solidify the interior defensive line.

Jackson would provide an explosive pass-rushing presence.

Stepp would headline the secondary as one of the nation’s premier defensive backs.

Combined with the commitments already in place, those additions would transform Alabama’s 2027 defensive recruiting class from promising to elite and reinforce Kalen DeBoer’s vision of building one of college football’s fastest, deepest, and most talented defenses.

If the Crimson Tide can close on all three targets, the rest of the SEC and the nation will have plenty to worry about.