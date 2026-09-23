Alabama QB Commit Reveals What Stood Out to Him During Florida State Win

Alabama’s 50-36 victory over Florida State gave Crimson Tide fans plenty to discuss, but one Alabama commit was watching the game from a slightly different perspective.

Four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn was in Tuscaloosa for the win, getting another opportunity to watch Kalen DeBoer’s young team up close.

Seaborn, an in-state quarterback from Thompson High School in Alabaster, is committed to Alabama in the 2027 recruiting class. He has remained closely connected to the Crimson Tide since making his commitment in October 2025.

After watching Alabama battle through another challenging game, Seaborn told Yea Alabama that the team’s resilience stood out to him.

“It’s always great to be back in TTown. Saturday was another incredible day, and obviously I’m really glad we got the win,” Seaborn said.

Trent Seaborn sees growth from Keelon Russell

Alabama’s offense once again revolved around sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell, who continued to show why the Crimson Tide have entrusted him with the starting job.

For Seaborn, the most noticeable part of Russell’s performance was the continued improvement throughout the game.

“Saw a lot of growth from last week to this week, and again from the beginning of the game to the end,” Seaborn said. “I know they’ll keep building on their strengths and address any areas the coaches know we need to improve.”

Seaborn specifically pointed to Russell’s playmaking ability.

“I thought Keelon (Russell) was really electric, and he just keeps getting better every game.”

That development will be one of the biggest storylines surrounding Alabama throughout the season.

Russell has already shown the ability to make plays with both his arm and his legs, but the Florida State game provided another opportunity for the young quarterback to navigate adversity and make adjustments as the game progressed.

Seaborn also praised the overall toughness of Alabama’s young roster.

“With a team as young as ours, it’s great to see the resilience and toughness to weather the storms they face,” Seaborn said. “Every week we are going to get the other team’s best, and I’m really glad to see our guys match that intensity and finish these games strong.”

For an Alabama quarterback commit who is expected to eventually compete for the starting job in Tuscaloosa, getting to watch Russell’s development from the sidelines provides an interesting perspective.

And based on Seaborn’s comments, what he saw against Florida State left him encouraged about the direction of the Crimson Tide.