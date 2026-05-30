Elijah Haven and Trent Seaborn Name Their Alabama Recruiting Dream Team

Alabama already has one of the nation’s most impressive quarterback rooms lined up for the future.

Now, the Crimson Tide’s two quarterback commits are doing their part to build an elite recruiting class around them.

In a video shared by Touchdown Alabama’s Justin Smith, five-star quarterback Elijah Haven and four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn were asked which recruits they are actively trying to get to join them in Tuscaloosa. The two Alabama commits quickly rattled off a list of some of the biggest names remaining on the Crimson Tide’s recruiting board.

Among the players mentioned were five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales, five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara, four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles, four-star running back Nigel Newkirk, and four-star defensive back Junior James.

It’s a revealing glimpse into how Alabama’s future quarterbacks envision the roster around them.

Haven and Seaborn Are Becoming Alabama’s Best Recruiters

One of the most valuable recruiting assets a program can have is an elite quarterback committed early in the cycle.

Alabama doesn’t just have one.

The Crimson Tide currently holds commitments from both Haven and Seaborn, giving Kalen DeBoer’s staff two highly respected peer recruiters who can help sell Alabama’s vision to fellow prospects. Alabama’s quarterback duo has already developed a reputation for actively communicating with recruits across the country.

Their latest target list includes prospects at multiple positions, showing they are focused on helping build a complete roster rather than simply recruiting offensive weapons.

Monshun Sales and Osani Gayles Lead the Receiver Wish List

It should come as little surprise that both quarterbacks are prioritizing elite pass catchers.

Sales has emerged as one of Alabama’s most important remaining recruiting battles. The five-star wide receiver is currently on an official visit to Tuscaloosa, and recent social media activity has generated considerable buzz among Crimson Tide fans.

Gayles is another receiver Alabama has made a major priority. The talented playmaker has visited Tuscaloosa multiple times and continues to strengthen his relationship with the coaching staff.

For Haven and Seaborn, adding both receivers would give Alabama a potentially dynamic future passing attack.

Ismael Camara Could Anchor Alabama’s Future Offensive Line

Quarterbacks understand as well as anyone that success starts up front.

That’s why Camara’s inclusion on the list stands out.

The five-star offensive lineman is widely regarded as one of the premier trench prospects in the country and remains one of Alabama’s top overall recruiting targets. Landing a player of his caliber would provide a cornerstone piece for the offensive line protecting both quarterbacks in the future.

Alabama’s Future Signal Callers Also Want Defensive Help

The list wasn’t exclusively focused on offense.

Seaborn also named running back Nigel Newkirk and defensive back Junior James as players they’d love to see join Alabama’s class. James is a high school teammate of Seaborn at Thompson.

Naming a defensive player speaks to a broader mindset.

The two quarterbacks aren’t simply trying to assemble a group of future teammates on offense. They’re helping recruit players capable of strengthening the entire roster as Alabama looks to compete for SEC and national championships in the coming years.

A Promising Sign for Alabama’s Recruiting Future

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the video is the partnership developing between Haven and Seaborn.

Despite both being quarterbacks, the two commits appear fully invested in helping Alabama build the strongest class possible. Rather than focusing solely on their own recruitment, they’re actively working to bring elite talent to Tuscaloosa.

As Alabama hosts several key visitors this summer, the Crimson Tide coaching staff isn’t alone in recruiting.

The program’s future quarterbacks are making their pitch as well.