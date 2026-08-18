Alabama’s Biggest Defensive Question May Finally Have an Answer

The answer to one of Alabama football’s biggest defensive questions could be coming sooner than expected.

With just 18 days remaining until the Crimson Tide opens the 2026 season against East Carolina, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack indicated that the team is getting close to settling its inside linebacker rotation.

And considering how much uncertainty surrounded the position entering fall camp, that is significant.

Alabama has to replace all three of its top off-ball linebackers from last season, leaving the Crimson Tide with a group that features a mix of transfers, freshmen, and players looking to take the next step.

But after 11 preseason practices, Wommack believes the competition is starting to separate itself.

Alabama Is Closing In on Its Inside Linebacker Rotation

Wommack has made it clear throughout the offseason that Alabama will likely rely on multiple linebackers this season.

That doesn’t appear to be changing.

The Crimson Tide defensive coordinator said Alabama typically has three or four primary linebackers who handle the majority of the snaps early in the season, with additional players potentially seeing action in specific situations.

“We always rotate a little bit,” Wommack said. “Once you get going, you kind of have four main guys that you see mainly in the rotation and then some auxiliary positions that you may see from a couple of guys as well mixed in there. Typically, we’ve always had three or four main ‘backers that, to begin the season, are gonna take the majority of the snaps.”

The interesting part is that Alabama appears to be getting close to determining exactly who those players will be.

When asked how close the Crimson Tide is to narrowing the group down to three or four linebackers, Wommack didn’t hesitate.

“We’re pretty close,” Wommack said. “Yeah, pretty good spot there in terms of knowing what we’re going to get out of guys.”

That could mean one of Alabama’s most important defensive position battles is finally beginning to take shape.

Caleb Woodson Gives Alabama a Veteran Piece

One player appears to have established himself as a key piece of the equation.

Caleb Woodson, a transfer from Virginia Tech, entered Alabama’s program with more experience than anyone else competing for the position.

Woodson started 16 games during his time with the Hokies, giving the Crimson Tide a veteran presence at a position that desperately needs one.

Wommack specifically praised Woodson along with freshman Xavier Griffin for putting themselves in position to contribute.

Woodson’s experience makes him an obvious candidate to anchor the rotation.

The bigger question is who will line up alongside him.

Luke Metz Is Making a Strong Push

If there is one player who has seemingly generated significant buzz recently, it is Luke Metz.

Wommack specifically singled out Metz when discussing Alabama’s linebacker group, saying the sophomore has taken his game to another level.

That is notable considering Metz has been viewed as one of the leading candidates to earn a starting role throughout the offseason.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer has also spoken highly of Metz recently, further adding to the momentum surrounding the young linebacker.

If Metz continues to make the kind of progress Alabama’s coaches are seeing, he could become one of the primary pieces of the Crimson Tide’s linebacker rotation.

Alabama Has More Options Than Just Woodson and Metz

While Woodson and Metz have received plenty of attention, Alabama’s linebacker competition is far from a two-man race.

Wommack mentioned several other players who continue to make an impression.

That includes QB Reese, Cayden Jones, Abduall Sanders, Duke Johnson and Xavier Griffin.

Wommack made it clear that the coaching staff expects those players to have roles.

“I’m impressed with that group,” Wommack said. “I think Luke Metz has taken his game to another level. I think you see a lot from Abduall Sanders, QB Reese. Cayden Jones is doing some nice things. Duke Johnson. Those guys are all gonna have a role for us.”

That is a pretty strong endorsement of a group that entered the preseason with plenty of questions.

It also shows why Alabama has been reluctant to make a definitive announcement about its starting linebackers.

There are simply too many players giving the coaching staff reasons to keep evaluating.

Could Alabama Have a Four-Man Rotation?

The most likely scenario could be for Alabama to settle on a core group of three or four linebackers rather than naming two starters and leaving everyone else on the sideline.

That would be consistent with how Wommack has operated during his time calling Alabama’s defense.

The Crimson Tide has used multiple inside linebackers in each of Wommack’s first two seasons as defensive coordinator, and there is little reason to believe that approach will suddenly disappear in 2026.

In fact, the personnel may make a rotation even more important.

Alabama is replacing significant production at the position, and several of the players competing for snaps are still relatively inexperienced at the college level.

Getting multiple players ready to contribute could give Wommack more flexibility while also allowing the coaching staff to determine which linebackers separate themselves once the games actually begin.

Alabama Needs the Competition to End Soon

There is still time before Alabama’s season opener, but the clock is ticking.

The Crimson Tide is less than three weeks away from facing East Carolina, meaning the coaching staff needs to transition from evaluating players to preparing a defined group to play together.

That’s why Wommack’s comments are so important.

The Alabama football linebacker battle may not be completely settled yet, but the coaching staff appears to have a much clearer picture than it did when fall camp began.

Woodson looks like a major piece.

Metz continues to generate buzz.

And several other linebackers have done enough to remain firmly in the conversation.

Now, the question isn’t necessarily whether Alabama has enough options.

It’s which three or four players will ultimately earn the majority of the snaps.

And according to Wommack, Alabama is getting very close to having that answer.