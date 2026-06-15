Alabama Priority WR Target Earns OT7 MVP as He Nears Commitment Decision

Alabama continues to build momentum with one of the nation’s most dynamic wide receivers, and his latest performance only added to the growing excitement.

IMG Academy standout Osani Gayles was named the Most Valuable Player of the Overtime OT7 Finals in Los Angeles after an electrifying three-day performance that showcased why he is one of the top playmakers in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

With Gayles set to announce his college decision on June 27, the Crimson Tide appears to have positioned itself as the team to beat.

Osani Gayles Dominates OT7 Finals

The prestigious Overtime OT7 Finals featured eight of the nation’s premier 7-on-7 teams and many of the country’s best skill-position prospects. Gayles consistently separated himself from a loaded field filled with elite talent.

Rivals National Analyst Cody Bellaire ranked Gayles as the No. 3 overall performer on Friday and the No. 2 overall performer on Saturday, making him the only player to finish inside the Top 3 on both days before ultimately earning overall MVP honors.

According to Rivals, Gayles finished the weekend with:

34 receptions

More than 450 receiving yards

12 touchdowns

Bellaire praised the Alabama target for his reliability and explosiveness throughout the event.

“If you tuned into the OT7 Finals during a Raw Miami game, odds are you witnessed an Osani Gayles reception.”

The evaluation continued by highlighting Gayles’ ability to consistently find open space, create yards after the catch, and deliver in clutch moments.

Whether his team needed a critical first down or a touchdown in the red zone, Gayles repeatedly answered the call.

Alabama Appears to Hold the Momentum

The MVP performance comes on the heels of significant recruiting buzz surrounding the elite receiver.

Late last week, Gayles canceled his remaining official visits to Tennessee and Notre Dame, fueling speculation that his recruitment may be nearing its conclusion. Multiple recruiting analysts, including experts from BamaOnline and national recruiting services, have since logged predictions favoring Alabama.

Stanford and Washington remain finalists, and both have strong family ties.

Gayles is originally from the Fresno, California, area, giving Stanford geographic appeal. His parents are from Seattle, and one of his sisters graduated from Washington.

Despite those connections, Alabama has built substantial momentum through its recruiting efforts.

The Crimson Tide has hosted Gayles in Tuscaloosa four times, developing a relationship that appears to have strengthened throughout the recruiting process. Alabama entered the official visit season as one of the favorites and seemingly improved its position even further after hosting the standout receiver.

With a June 27 commitment date approaching, the Tide appears to be in an excellent spot.

Alabama Still Pursuing Multiple Elite Receivers

Gayles’ recruitment is certainly trending in Alabama’s favor, but it does not signal the end of the Crimson Tide’s pursuit of other top targets.

Five-star receiver Monshun Sales remains a major priority for Kalen DeBoer and his staff, and Alabama is still viewed as a serious contender in that recruitment as well.

Landing Gayles would give the Crimson Tide another explosive offensive weapon with elite route-running ability, dependable hands, and proven production against the nation’s best competition.

His MVP performance at the OT7 Finals only reinforced what Alabama’s coaching staff has believed throughout the recruiting process, that Gayles possesses the playmaking ability to become a difference-maker at the next level.

Final Thoughts

Momentum in recruiting can change quickly, but everything currently points toward Alabama being in a strong position for Osani Gayles.

After totaling 34 catches, more than 450 yards, and 12 touchdowns while earning MVP honors at the OT7 Finals, Gayles has solidified his status as one of the hottest prospects in the country.

With his commitment announcement scheduled for June 27, the Crimson Tide could soon add one of the nation’s most productive and dynamic receivers to an already impressive 2027 recruiting class.