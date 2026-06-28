Alabama QB Commits Send Excited Message After Massive Recruiting Win

Alabama’s 2027 recruiting class added another major piece Saturday when four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles announced his commitment to Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide.

The IMG Academy standout chose Alabama over Stanford and Washington, giving the Tide its first wide receiver pledge in the 2027 class and its 13th overall commitment. The decision immediately energized Alabama’s recruiting class, especially the quarterbacks who could eventually be throwing him passes in Tuscaloosa.

Five-star quarterback Elijah Haven and four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn have both spent months helping recruit Gayles to Alabama. After his commitment became official, both signal-callers shared their excitement with Bama247’s Brett Greenberg about adding one of the nation’s premier pass catchers to the class.

Elijah Haven Sees Special Connection Forming

Haven, one of the crown jewels of Alabama’s 2027 recruiting class, revealed that he and the rest of the class had been working hard behind the scenes to convince Gayles to join them.

“We have been on him pretty hard, for sure, so we are definitely excited to see that he finally made the decision to come join us and our ‘Bama family,” Haven told Bama247.

The excitement appears to be mutual.

Gayles also discussed his relationship with Haven following his commitment, noting they’ve already begun developing chemistry through offseason events.

“I think it could definitely be a scary duo for sure,” Gayles said. “Going up with Elijah, I have been with him to the Elite 50, so we have a little bit of chemistry going already. It is definitely going to be something special to see.”

That existing familiarity could provide Alabama with an early foundation for one of the nation’s most talented quarterback-receiver combinations in the 2027 class.

Trent Seaborn Already Knows What Gayles Brings

While Haven has built chemistry with Gayles through recruiting events, Seaborn has experienced firsthand what it’s like throwing him the football.

The Alabaster native explained that the two previously played together on RAW 7-on-7, giving him an up-close look at Gayles’ playmaking ability.

“I got the opportunity to play with him on RAW earlier this year and he was an absolute weapon to throw with,” Seaborn said. “So pretty much ever since then I have been recruiting him hard and now that he’s finally here, I am so excited.”

Seaborn also emphasized that Gayles’ impact extends well beyond his talent on the field.

“Not only is he a phenomenal player, but he is a great kid as well who is only gonna add to the chemistry in the locker room.”

Those comments reinforce what Alabama’s coaching staff has consistently prioritized under DeBoer—adding high-character players who fit the culture as much as they fit the scheme.

Why Gayles Chose Alabama

Gayles, who ranks as the No. 7 wide receiver, No. 34 overall prospect nationally, and the No. 5 player in Florida according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, pointed to one relationship above all others in explaining his decision.

The standout receiver credited Alabama wide receivers coach Derrick Nix as the biggest reason he committed to the Crimson Tide.

“I would say my relationship with coach Derrick Nix,” Gayles told 247Sports. “I really see him as a mentor. He is going to develop me on and off the field. I see him as a mentor for me, growing me in different aspects of my life. I feel like that is what I need.”

That player-development approach has become one of Alabama’s strongest recruiting pitches under DeBoer, and it appears to have paid off again with one of the nation’s top receivers.

Scouting Report Suggests Big SEC Potential

247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins believes Gayles has the skill set to become an impact player early in his college career.

Ivins compared Gayles to USC star Makai Lemon, praising his advanced route running, football IQ, and ability to consistently create separation.

Although Gayles posted just 20 receptions during his junior season at IMG Academy, Ivins noted the context behind those numbers. Playing in one of the nation’s deepest high school programs naturally limited opportunities, but Gayles still averaged an eye-popping 24.6 yards per catch.

According to Ivins, Gayles possesses the complete package as a receiver—running polished routes, winning contested catches, creating yards after the catch, and showing the instincts necessary to thrive in the SEC.

Alabama’s Offensive Future Continues to Take Shape

Landing Gayles gives Alabama another blue-chip offensive building block alongside both Haven and Seaborn, creating even more momentum for the Crimson Tide’s 2027 recruiting class.

It’s still early in the cycle, but Alabama has assembled one of the nation’s strongest offensive foundations with two elite quarterback prospects and now one of the country’s most coveted wide receivers.

If Haven and Seaborn’s reactions are any indication, the Tide’s recruiting efforts aren’t slowing down anytime soon.