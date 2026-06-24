Alabama Just Got Two 2027 Commitments in One Day — and the Best Part Is What Comes Next

Tuesday was a good day to be a Crimson Tide fan.

Alabama picked up not one but two commitments in the 2027 recruiting class on June 23, landing Georgia EDGE rusher Tyler Younger and in-state offensive lineman Stafford Willis on the same afternoon. Two different positions. Two different recruiting stories. One very clear message: Kalen DeBoer’s staff is building momentum at exactly the right time.

And Tuesday may only be the beginning.

Tyler Younger: The High-Upside Pass Rusher Who Chose Bama Over Everyone

Tyler Younger didn’t come into this cycle with a laundry list of Power Four offers. But when the Alabama staff got a look at him in person at a summer camp in Tuscaloosa earlier this month, they liked what they saw enough to extend an offer on June 14.

That offer changed everything.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound EDGE out of Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Georgia, committed to the Tide over Stanford and Rutgers, announcing his decision live on the Rivals YouTube page on what happened to be his mother’s birthday. He’s rated as the No. 629 overall player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 58 edge rusher nationally in the 2027 class.

The relationship with outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson, himself a Greater Atlanta Christian alum, was central to the decision. “I already had a great connection with Coach C-Rob because he went to GAC,” Younger told Rivals. “He’s been working with me and investing in me, and that relationship meant a lot.”

Younger’s pitch from the Alabama staff wasn’t just about football. He pointed to the overall environment and track record of player development as what separated Tuscaloosa from the rest. “There’s a reason Alabama produces so many NFL Draft picks,” he said. “Just being there and seeing how they operate, you can tell it’s different.”

The ranking may be modest, but the frame is not. At 6-foot-5 with the length and athleticism to develop into a legitimate edge threat, Younger is exactly the kind of upside swing Alabama’s staff has proven it can cash in on. Especially considering he just made the switch to the edge position halfway through his junior season.

Stafford Willis: Keeping Alabama Talent Home

If Younger was the splash, Stafford Willis was the statement about Alabama’s commitment to its own backyard.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman from Arab High School in Arab, Alabama, didn’t receive his Alabama offer until June 9. But once O-line coach Adrian Klemm and the rest of the staff got involved, the outcome was never really in doubt. Willis committed to the Crimson Tide over South Carolina, UCLA, Virginia, and Virginia Tech, programs that had been recruiting him far longer.

Willis cited his connection with the coaching staff and the chance to develop at the highest level as the deciding factors. “I knew it was the spot for me,” he told Brett Greenberg of Bama247. He also made clear he’s self-aware about where his game is headed: “I think my vertical pass set could use work. Over this summer, I’m gonna work at it.”

That kind of honest self-assessment, combined with the frame and the tools, is what drew Alabama in. Willis plays tackle at Arab but projects as a guard at the next level — a long, powerful presence who already shows quality combo-block technique and solid second-level pursuit. He becomes the only offensive lineman in Alabama’s 2027 class and the third in-state commitment, joining Thompson quarterback Trent Seaborn and McGill-Toolen defensive lineman Avrian Pauley.

What Tuesday Means for the Rest of the Week

Here’s the part that should really have Tide fans paying attention: Tuesday might just be the opening act.

Alabama is expecting several more decisions before the week is out. Three-star EDGE Jeremiah Beverly, for whom Alabama is considered the heavy favorite, is set to announce on Friday. Four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles, one of the more coveted pass-catchers in the class and a player both QB commits Elijah Haven and Trent Seaborn have been actively recruiting, is expected to decide on Saturday. Four-star DB Junior Tu’upo out of Thompson High School is also among the targets with a decision looming.

This was always shaping up to be a defining week for DeBoer’s 2027 class. With Younger and Willis already in the fold, the Tide has some real momentum headed into those decisions.

Alabama’s 2027 class is intentionally lean; DeBoer has been transparent about keeping it smaller after heavy investment in the 2025 and 2026 cycles. But the additions of Younger and Willis show the staff isn’t just filling roster spots. They’re swinging at upside, locking in in-state talent, and building a class with real teeth.

The week isn’t over. Keep watching.