The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) are in the closing stretch of the 2026 regular season.

Arizona State closes out the home schedule against Oklahoma State on Saturday night. This is ultimately the calm before the storm of the Arizona matchup on Nov. 28.

Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils are seeking to finish the season with an 8-4 record, but the final two games present definite challenges in the way of accomplishing this.

Well, now there is more clarity pertaining to the Arizona contest in this quest.

Kickoff Time, Broadcast Network Becomes Official For Arizona State-Arizona

The “Dual in the Desert” will see the opening kickoff take place at roughly 7:00 P.M. MST on Saturday, Nov. 28.

This contest is also receiving a national broadcast on Fox, highlighting it as one of the most crucial conference matchups of the final week of the regular season.

While neither is in contention for the conference title, the stakes are still high. Arizona State is seeking to avenge the 23-7 loss in last year’s game in Tempe. Arizona is looking to send program legend Noah Fifita out with a meaningful victory. Both programs are positioning for a more favorable bowl game as well, all while trying to bring the next generation of stars along.

Stakes of Matchup Extend Beyond Simple Dislike

Some rivalries are simply budding due to tense matchups or technicalities.

This one resides in something much deeper than basic disdain for one another. The basics rest in Arizona attempting to block Arizona State from garnering status as a state university. Proponents of the opposition were of the belief that it would take away from the prestige of the University of Arizona.

The efforts to block this from taking place fell short, as Arizona State officially became a university in 1958. Ever since, the two sides have been taking part in a rivalry that extends beyond the gridiron. It’s a personal battle for the heart of the state – to win over in-state recruits, to stake claim to the Territorial Cup trophy for a full year, and much more.

Players to Watch For Arizona State Against Arizona

The explosive freshman class is headlining the watchlist for Arizona State next Saturday.

This includes freshman quarterback Jake Fette, who is very likely to be the starter in 2027. Fette has been solid – if unspectacular – thus far, but is flashing a great deal of promise under current context.

Cardae Mack is another building block moving forward. The four-star recruit in the 2026 class has now won three different Big 12 Freshman of the Week awards. He is now slotting into the starting running back spot for 2027 and beyond himself. EDGE Julian Hugo and DB DaQuwan Dunn are other names to pay attention to.

This is also a likely send-off for several prominent Arizona State contributors. C.J. Fite is likely to head to the NFL after the season, while Reed Harris and Omarion Miller are in the same boat.

The final two games will shape the direction that the Sun Devils are heading in, while also serving as a tribute to program greats.