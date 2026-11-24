The 12th and final game of Kenny Dillingham’s fourth season is right on the horizon.

Dillingham’s Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5, 4-4 Big 12) are taking on their bitter rivals in the Arizona Wildcats (8-3, 5-3) on Saturday night.

This contest marks the end of a nine games in nine weeks setup, with this contest as vital as any other in 2026.

Read more on what the head coach had to say about the impending matchup on Tuesday below.

Dillingham Gets Honest on Importance of Arizona Matchup

The 36-year-old head coach absolutely sees the value in finally reaching the yearly rivalry contest. However, the value in this matchup extends beyond said rivalry.

“Not only is it a rivalry game, but it’s also the last game of the year.”

These were the words of the fourth-year coach following Tuesday’s practice and are a strong way of putting the game ahead into perspective. This game is a final chance for seniors to go out strong. It’s also the final chance to make noise in Big 12 play ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Perhaps most crucial of all is in setting the tone for the future of the rivalry on the backs of the 2026 recruiting class.

2026 Game Could Shape Future of Arizona State-Arizona Matchup

The 2020’s have brought an uneven crop of results in this rivalry. Arizona leads the contests that officially count by a tally of 3-2, however the tides could change with this singular matchup.

Arizona is in the midst of a second straight phenomenal season under Brent Brennan. Despite this, a great deal of success has been due to QB Noah Fifta and OC Seth Doege. This Saturday will mark the final regular season game of Fifta’s career. It could also be the final game for Doege, although there’s nothing in stone there.

An Arizona State victory in Tucson could turn the tides for years to come. Arizona State and Dillingham have an exceptional 2026 recruiting class that has potential to dominate this series for years to come. Core players include Jake Fette, Cardae Mack, and Julian Hugo.

Dillingham has built an impressive image of stability in Tempe. Arizona State is able to retain players at a high rate, while also developing players into legitimate high-level NFL prospects. Perhaps the most telling sign of staff success is the aforementioned recruiting class. Fette and Mack will be faces of the Arizona State program for at least the next two seasons. The Wildcats don’t quite have an underclassmen talent to this degree.

The ability to win a game against Arizona in Tucson would set the tone heading into 2027 beyond the basics. It would also open conversations around whether Arizona’s future setup is sustainable or not, while also fully re-establishing the Sun Devils as a threat in the Big 12 on a yearly basis.

As for now, the two teams are slating for a 7:00 P.M. MST kick time from Tucson. Dillingham is gunning for his second victory in this bitter rivalry in the process.