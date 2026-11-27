The offseason is coming soon enough in college football, and when it arrives, the Arizona State Wildcats will likely have some work to do.

That potentially includes at the quarterback position, where a transfer could be in play. The QB transfer portal market is set to be as busy as ever, and it’s hard for teams to keep all their quarterbacks around at the end of each season.

For Arizona State, Cutter Boley is the transfer candidate, and his name will be worth watching once the pieces start shifting around the college football world.

Cutter Boley Transfer Decision

It’s been a bit of a weird season for Boley, who began the year as a starter but quickly fell out of favor.

It’s not often in modern college football that a player is benched at the quarterback position and sticks around to see what happens the following year.

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales wrote this blurb on Boley in a new article on Wednesday:

“Boley opened the season as the Sun Devils’ starter but was benched midway through the year and booed by ASU fans when he was forced back into action. A change of scenery would be best.”

At this point, the whole sport is set up for changes of scenery, and yes — Boley would do well to find one.

Future Outlooks

For Boley, entering the transfer portal would be potentially fruitful. There are expected to be a ton of programs looking for quarterback help this offseason and potentially not as much high-quality supply at the position.

Arizona State will be hoping to keep true freshman Jake Fette around. He has shown flashes of his potential, and if there’s one player the Wildcats manage to keep this offseason, they’d have to hope it’s him.

These situations could still change, but it’s clear that the QB position will be worth watching for ASU this offseason.