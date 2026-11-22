Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker, the former walk-on who leads the FBS in passing yards, is scheduled to play at Arizona State tonight, though a sore throwing shoulder leaves his status in question. See how to watch Mestemaker in action live on TV and streaming, below.

Kickoff at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., is set for 10:15 p.m. ET (9:15 p.m. CT, 7:15 p.m. PT), with both teams entering with identical 6-4 records and 4-3 marks in the Big 12.

ESPN has the broadcast, with Roy Philpott on play-by-play, Brock Osweiler as analyst and Sherree Burruss working the sideline. Streaming options include the ESPN app with a TV provider login, Fubo, though regional restrictions may apply, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling. The Cowboy Radio Network carries the radio call.

Mestemaker is listed as questionable with a right shoulder stinger suffered in the 52-27 loss to Texas Tech, though he traveled with the team. The final availability report arrives 90 minutes before kickoff, and true freshman Broderick Vehrs is the likely starter if Mestemaker sits. Coach Eric Morris called his quarterback “a tough kid” who finished the game, according to Arizona Sports.

Mestemaker was not supposed to be a star. At Vandegrift High School in Austin, Texas, he earned all-district honors as a punter and as a safety, yet never started a game at quarterback.

He walked on at North Texas, sat behind Chandler Morris and threw for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns after Morris left for Virginia, taking North Texas to a 12-2 record and the conference championship game.

When North Texas coach Eric Morris left for Oklahoma State, Mestemaker entered the transfer portal.

“Don’t break my heart,” Morris told him in their last call before he chose, according to Sports Illustrated. Mestemaker followed him to Stillwater.

HOW TO WATCH: OKLAHOMA STATE at ARIZONA STATE Oklahoma State (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) at Arizona State (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) When Saturday, November 21, 2026

10:15 PM ET

9:15 PM CT

8:15 PM MST

7:15 PM PT Where Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ TV ESPN Broadcast Crew Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline) Streaming ESPN app (with TV provider login or ESPN Unlimited), Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling (regional restrictions may apply) Radio Cowboy Radio Network: Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb, Deion Imade (also via The Varsity Network app) Satellite Radio SiriusXM channel 268 Streaming availability may vary by region.

Drew Mestemaker NFL Draft Stock

Mestemaker has not declared for the 2027 draft, but The Athletic‘s Dane Brugler ranks him the top quarterback and No. 2 overall prospect, behind only Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith. The Mock Draft Database has Mestemaker as the consensus No. 2 prospect on the big board, behind only Smith.

Brugler calls the quarterback’s journey “as unlikely a path as we have ever seen,” as quoted by Bleacher Report. Brugler reports that a declaration is likely, and Bleacher Report‘s latest mock draft has the Miami Dolphins taking him third overall.

In ESPN’s midseason survey of 25 scouts and executives, Mestemaker drew 17 votes as the first quarterback taken, the most for any quarterback in the poll’s three years. “Mestemaker seems like the only real choice at this point,” one scout said, as quoted by TSN.

That makes him the consensus first quarterback, though his overall slot varies by evaluator. Bleacher Report‘s scouting report grades him 8.25 and No. 9 overall, compares his style to Drake Maye’s and notes his limited starting experience.

Oklahoma State Turnaround Behind Mestemaker

The Cowboys went 1-11 last season. Now the offense averages 42.2 points, up from 14.2, the largest jump in the FBS. Oklahoma State opened with a 24-10 loss to Tulsa, then upset No. 6 Oregon 39-31, and has since clinched its first bowl eligibility in three years.

Mestemaker led the upset of Oregon on Sept. 12, throwing for 317 yards and rushing for 109 yards, including a 75-yard run and a 10-yard touchdown, as the Cowboys won despite being nearly three-touchdown underdogs. He has passed for 200 yards in 25 straight games, the longest active streak in the FBS.

The Cowboys are not ranked in the AP Top 25 but receive votes in the coaches poll.

A win tonight in Tempe would give Oklahoma State its seventh, the next mark Morris has set for the team.