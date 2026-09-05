Lawyer Representing LSU Players Releases Strong Statement

The LSU Tigers were in the spotlight first thing Saturday morning as a decision had to be made. Would head coach Lane Kiffin be putting his former NFL players on the roster for the game against Clemson?

It turns out the answer was a resounding “no.” Kiffin opted against it and put the controversy to the side for now.

The two players in focus are Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris. Both former Ole Miss players spent time in NFL camps this summer before successfully suing to return to LSU. Neither will play Saturday against Clemson and that led to a statement from their lawyer.

Lawyer Speaks Up For LSU’s Former NFL Players

Attorney Ryan Downton of The Texas Trial Group represents both Wright and Harris and released a strong statement Saturday morning.

“LSU has made a measured decision to keep these two young men off the roster for now while preserving a path for them to be added later,” the statement began. “Everyone should use that space to lower the temperature and look at the facts. Neither player was drafted, made an NFL roster or practice squad, or even played a pre-season game. One received just $190 in gas money, and one never participated in a single practice because of college injury.”

The latter point from Downton is the key one in focus. Both Wright and Harris were in NFL camps, but neither was drafted nor made a 53-man roster.

Neither played in the preseason either, though Wright did warm up in one game for the Cleveland Browns this preseason.

So technically, they signed pro contracts and spent time in camps. But they have no NFL stats and their NFL rights are not held by any team.

Next Steps for Wright & Harris

Downton goes on to say everyone needs to “respect the courts, protect the players, and let level heads prevail.” This entire statement serves to provide context to what is an incredibly complex situation.

The goal appears to be to let some time pass, continue to let the college football world know that Wright and Harris were only partial NFL players, and see how it plays out. One argument against this is that letting both play creates new precedent for those who spent time in NFL camps in any capacity to return to school if they still retain eligibility.

However, this may only be a 2026 problem. The players aimed to return to college following the NCAA’s decision to add an automatic fifth year of eligibility earlier this summer. Those who left school before the rule change argued they should get that eligibility as well. Now, players know exactly how many years they have available.

Players who aren’t high draft picks will also likely just stay in college as long as possible thanks to NIL payments.