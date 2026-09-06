LSU Fans Loudly Boo Jayden Daniels in Season Opener

The LSU Tigers opened the 2026 season in dominant fashion with a 51-10 victory over Clemson. Lane Kiffin’s team decided to avoid attracting more controversy by not playing any former NFL players and still cruised to a blowout win.

The game itself was an overall win in several ways for LSU. Yet one former player received some blowback following his recent actions against the program.

LSU Fans React to Jayden Daniel Video Tribute

LSU put a video on the big screen showing off all the former players who are now in the NFL. This was a simple measure and one that usually leads to plenty of cheers and nothing else.

That was not the case Saturday night when Jayden Daniels’ name showed up on the video. Fans in attendance made their boos loud and clear for the current Washington Commanders quarterback.

This is a bizarre situation and one that seems to be caused by Daniels himself. All of this results from Daniels, and an attorney representing him, sending a cease and desist to LSU over DJ Pickett wearing the No. 5 jersey previously worn by the quarterback.

This led to widespread ridicule toward Daniels and was received in an incredibly negative way by LSU and the fans. Some cited the fact Daniels did not have postseason success with LSU as a clear reason why this cease and desist was a nonsensical move. The boos from the fans Saturday night seems to prove Daniels has lost any sense of a positive legacy at LSU.

Fans in Baton Rouge Have Plenty to Celebrate

The Daniels legal situation was a main story surrounding LSU earlier this summer. It was recently overshadowed by the fact the program had added several players who spent time in NFL camps. None of those players were rostered for Saturday’s game, but it was a top story in the college football world leading up to the game.

Daniels was a side story that ended up as a punchline once the fans made their voices heard. His legacy at LSU is now marred after what was a successful two-year tenure that culminated in a Heisman Trophy.

He is now compared to Joe Burrow, who won a national title at LSU in a perfect 15-0 2019 season. Burrow was also a Heisman Trophy winner and never pursued a lawsuit against the program.

Daniels and his lawsuit had the potential to be a major talking point for LSU this season. The fact the team is considering playing individuals who signed NFL contracts is now overshadowing his move in a big way.

The school may simply decide to remove his name from any further video packages during the rest of the 2026 season.