The LSU Tigers were hoping for a much better season from Sam Leavitt, Lane Kiffin and company in Kiffin’s inaugural season in Baton Rouge. Everybody knew there was a possibility it could take some time. However, sitting at 6-4 after the loss to Texas has shifted the conversation from playoff expectations to questions about what comes next.

One of those questions involves the quarterback. With Leavitt’s future drawing attention, Mike Scarborough of TigerBait asked him about returning to LSU in 2027. Leavitt said he is happy at LSU, according to Scarborough, but stopped short of committing to another season.

“Whatever the future holds, I’ll address it when that time comes,” Leavitt said.

Sam Leavitt Keeps Focus on Finishing the Season

Leavitt’s answer centered on the responsibility to keep working, regardless of what any player decides afterward. He mentioned the NFL, returning and transferring while discussing why the remaining games matter. That will get attention, but it was not an announcement that he plans to leave.

“The motivation for these games is a couple things,” Leavitt said. “As a man you gotta work and put your best foot forward and finish everything you start.”

For LSU fans, there is a difference between wanting more certainty and having evidence of a departure. Leavitt did not provide the commitment some supporters would like to hear. He also did not say his time in Baton Rouge is ending.

That leaves Kiffin with an offseason question whenever Leavitt is ready to answer it. Keeping an experienced quarterback could offer continuity heading into the coach’s second season. A departure would require LSU to determine who takes over an offense still trying to meet expectations.

How Much Eligibility Does Sam Leavitt Have Left?

Leavitt entered the 2026 season with two years of eligibility remaining and is listed by LSU as a redshirt junior. That leaves one season available in 2027 after this year’s campaign. He can return to college rather than enter the NFL draft.

His college career began at Michigan State in 2023, when he appeared in four games and preserved his redshirt. He then played two seasons at Arizona State before transferring to LSU. His remaining eligibility makes the return question relevant, even without a decision.

For now, LSU has games left to play and Leavitt has not announced his next move. His answer emphasized finishing the job. The conversation about 2027 will have to wait. His comments regarding the future were certainly eye-opening.