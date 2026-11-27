The LSU Tigers had high hopes for Sam Leavitt in Baton Rouge.

Coupled with new head coach Lane Kiffin, the QB Leavitt was supposed to help LSU compete for a national championship.

That’s not how this season has gone, though. Leavitt has been inconsistent. The Tigers haven’t been good enough.

They enter their regular season finale against Arkansas with no chance to make the SEC Championship Game or reach the College Football Playoff. LSU will just be playing for pride, and a potential bowl game boost, but nothing more.

And it could be Leavitt’s last game with LSU.

Sam Leavitt Transfer Update

Leavitt’s name has surfaced in some transfer rumors already this season.

The latest came in a new article published on Wednesday by The Athletic’s Antonio Morales. He named Leavitt in his “quarterbacks to watch” section ahead of the offseason transfer market.

“Leavitt has just not fit well with the Tigers this season, and LSU fans are frustrated, which makes it really hard to see him back in Baton Rouge in 2027,” Morales writes.

Kiffin has shown in the past that he can do positive things with the right quarterback, so it seems like LSU would be quite the landing spot in the transfer portal for a new guy if Leavitt does indeed decide to leave.

Sam Leavitt Outlook

Leavitt was viewed as one of the best QB acquisitions in the country when LSU landed him, and while some of the shine has worn off this season, he’s still got a lot of the tools that made him a desirable player.

In an offseason where there are more top programs likely looking for quarterbacks than there will be top quarterbacks available, Leavitt will still attract a ton of suitors.

He’s likely going to land a big payday if he does decide to leave LSU.

And then the Tigers will have to get their own portal move right. It’ll be another big payout for a QB by LSU, hoping that the next one works out better than Leavitt has.