Lane Kiffin brought Charlie Weis Jr. to LSU after four seasons together at Ole Miss. Now, two Power Four programs could give the Tigers competition for their offensive coordinator.

Florida State has identified Weis as a top target for its offensive coordinator opening under new head coach Glenn Schumann, according to On3’s Pete Nakos and Chris Low. Weis is also expected to draw consideration in Oregon’s search, though the Ducks are still in the College Football Playoff race and have had success with interim coordinator Jay Johnson.

Florida State Has a Connection to Charlie Weis Jr.

Schumann and Weis overlapped on Alabama’s staff in 2015, when Kiffin was the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator. That gives Schumann a connection to one of the most productive coordinators in the SEC as he assembles his first Florida State staff.

Oregon’s search has a different wrinkle. The Ducks were 4-0 under Johnson and averaging 37.75 points per game during that stretch at the time of On3’s report. That gives Oregon an internal option with recent results, while Weis is expected to be among the names in the mix.

Weis drew NFL interest last offseason, including from the New York Giants, and ultimately stayed with Kiffin. This time, the reported interest is coming from two prominent college programs.

Why Keeping Charlie Weis Jr. Matters for LSU

Even with inconsistent quarterback play, LSU was averaging 469.8 yards per game, good for No. 11 nationally at the time of the report. The Tigers were also scoring 33.5 points per game. That production follows a four-year run at Ole Miss in which Weis and Kiffin had a top-three SEC offense every season, including back-to-back league leads in total offense in 2024 and 2025.

Their partnership goes back further than Oxford. Weis coordinated Kiffin’s offenses at Florida Atlantic in 2018 and 2019, then reunited with him at Ole Miss in 2022. In Oxford, they helped develop Jaxson Dart and Trinidad Chambliss, two quarterbacks who led some of the most productive offenses in program history.

That quarterback track record is what makes the offseason interest worth watching in Baton Rouge. Keeping Weis would give LSU continuity in the system that produced a top-15 offense in Kiffin’s first season, along with the coach who helped develop his most successful quarterbacks at Ole Miss. If Weis leaves, replacing that familiarity would be one of Kiffin’s biggest offseason decisions.