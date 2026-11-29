LSU head coach Lane Kiffin’s first season in Baton Rouge is considered a major letdown by many.

The Tigers started the year ranked No. 11 and climbed as high as No. 7. Instead, they finished the regular season with five losses.

Saturday’s 25-10 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at least snapped a three-game losing streak and kept the Golden Boot in Baton Rouge. Running back Dilin Jones ran for a career-high 184 yards and two touchdowns, and the Tigers finished 7-5 (4-5 SEC).

That’s the same regular-season record LSU had last year. However, Kiffin’s biggest concern after the game had nothing to do with the Razorbacks.

Lane Kiffin Says LSU Players Are Already Being Tampered With

A reporter asked Kiffin what LSU’s roster would look like by bowl season. He said there’s been “portal activity going on for a couple weeks now,” and he didn’t stop there.

“[My players] are getting calls, hearing everything, knowing their prices at other places and stuff, so to just sit there and say to them, ‘Well hey, January 3rd, we’ll talk January 3rd,'” Kiffin said. “Again, I’m not complaining. They didn’t enforce tampering anyway, so it was happening to us before, and now it’s definitely happening.”

That distinction matters.

Under NCAA rules, players aren’t supposed to be recruited by other schools until they enter the transfer portal during its January window. According to Kiffin, nobody is waiting, and schools already know there’s little risk in jumping the gun.

He didn’t name any programs though. And he made it clear he isn’t expecting anything to change.

“It is what it is. It’s what everyone does,” Kiffin said.

It’s also why Kiffin sounded like a coach who’s already moved on to next year.

“We’ve still got a bowl game, but I kind of feel like in a way the season’s over,” Kiffin said.

Why Lane Kiffin is Worried About LSU’s Backups

The starters aren’t the only ones getting calls either.

“Our (backup) players get calls, you know because they’re not playing — that’s what it is, everyone is trying to look at how do I … and remember you may have a backup that one team sees as a starter,” Kiffin continued. “So, their money gets thrown away up here if it only takes one team. There’s a lot of teams.”

In other words, it only takes one school viewing an LSU reserve as its next starter to drive his price through the roof.

That’s a problem for a team that’s already thin. Kiffin has blamed much of LSU’s season on a lack of depth, which injuries exposed. The Tigers don’t even return kickoffs because they don’t have the bodies.

It showed in the close games too. LSU lost two games by one point, including a 22-21 loss to the Texas Longhorns on Nov. 14 that all but ended its playoff hopes. Three games came down to the final play, and LSU lost all three.

Athletic director Verge Ausberry would like some clarity.

“We just want some rules to play by,” Ausberry told CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello.

LSU has a bigger problem than the portal. The SEC told a federal judge it will meet on Dec. 3 “to consider the termination of LSU’s membership in the SEC.”