Miami Hurricanes Sued by Former WR in Unusual Transfer Portal Twist

The Miami Hurricanes have made the transfer portal one of the foundations of their roster-building under Mario Cristobal. Now, a former Miami wide receiver is taking the program to court over what he says is the school’s refusal to let him use it.

Cam Vaughn filed a lawsuit against Miami and the NCAA on Aug. 25 seeking the ability to enter the transfer portal after the Hurricanes dismissed him from the football program on Aug. 17. Vaughn transferred to Miami from West Virginia in January.

Considering Miami’s recent history with cornerback Xavier Lucas and quarterback Darian Mensah, Vaughn’s dispute with the university makes this an intriguing development.

Cam Vaughn Lawsuit Targets Miami, NCAA Over Portal Access

On3’s Alex Byington, citing reporting from Pete Nakos, reported that Vaughn’s representatives filed the lawsuit in Miami-Dade County against the university and NCAA.

Vaughn’s representative, Blake Sercye, said Miami canceled the receiver’s scholarship and then declined to make the waiver request needed for him to enter the portal outside the normal transfer window.

“On August 17, 2026, Miami dismissed Cam and cancelled his scholarship with no written explanation, no identified rule violation, and no hearing. Miami then refused to submit the waiver request the NCAA requires so that he can enter the transfer portal — leaving Cam without the ability to pursue his education or a team to play for. We are asking the court to hold Miami and the NCAA responsible for their failures to Cam, and grant him the relief he needs so that he can continue his education and career,” Sercye said.

Those are allegations made by Vaughn’s representative. On3’s report did not include a response from Miami.

Vaughn has logged 83 passes for 1,344 yards and nine touchdowns between Jacksonville State and West Virginia in the last three years.

Miami Benefited From Similar Portal Fights With Xavier Lucas, Darian Mensah

Miami’s recruitment of Lucas and Mensah previously makes this entire situation a bit awkward.

A year before Vaughn’s lawsuit, defensive back Xavier Lucas wanted to leave Wisconsin. The Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson reported the Badgers did not enter his name into the transfer portal after he submitted his paperwork, citing a two-year NIL agreement they maintained was binding.

Lucas publicly accused Wisconsin of impeding his ability to transfer. He eventually unenrolled from Wisconsin and enrolled at Miami in January 2025 without ever appearing in the portal.

Wisconsin later sued Miami in June 2025, alleging the Hurricanes had impermissibly contacted Lucas and induced him to break his agreement. Miami denied wrongdoing and moved to dismiss the lawsuit.

Miami found itself in another transfer fight in January 2026. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson and Jordan McPherson reported Duke and quarterback Darian Mensah reached a settlement after the Blue Devils sued to keep him from leaving, arguing his multiyear NIL agreement remained enforceable. The settlement cleared Mensah to transfer, and he committed to Miami later that day.

The circumstances aren’t identical. Wisconsin’s fight with Lucas and Duke’s with Mensah centered heavily on contractual obligations, while Vaughn’s representatives are challenging what happened after Miami dismissed him and canceled his scholarship.

Still, the common thread is difficult to miss.

Twice in a little more than a year, Miami benefited when prominent players sought to leave schools that tried to restrict their movement. According to Vaughn’s lawsuit, the Hurricanes are now refusing to take the administrative step he needs to pursue the same freedom elsewhere.

Whether Vaughn’s legal claims succeed is for the court to decide. For a program that has been one of college football’s most aggressive portal shoppers, simply being on this side of the dispute creates an unusually uncomfortable look.