NDSU’s Nathan Hayes Injury in Spotlight After UNLV Loss With Nevada Looming

It was bad timing for Nathan Hayes to be dealing with an injury to his left foot.

The North Dakota State quarterback spent essentially all of pregame last Saturday in a walking boot. It only came off for the game.

He then struggled immensely in the loss to UNLV, one that crippled NDSU’s hopes of pushing for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Now, though, NDSU fans are paying close attention to their quarterback. Coming off a loss, they need him to be healed up in time for this Saturday’s matchup with Nevada.

It’s not even close to as big a game, but NDSU wants to have a strong first season at the FBS level. One loss won’t set them back as long as they bounce back now.

Hayes will need to continue to heal to allow the bounceback to happen as quickly as possible.

Nathan Hayes Injury, UNLV Struggles

While it’s not clear exactly what Hayes was playing through, the fact that he had to leave the walking boot on even in warmups suggests he was far from 100% against UNLV.

He had by far his worst game of the season, too. Hayes was 12-for-22 passing for 124 yards with one touchdown but three interceptions.

Hayes did run six times for 33 yards, suggesting he wasn’t in the worst possible condition, but a 13-7 loss on the scoreboard told the final story of the day.

The defeat ended a streak of five consecutive wins to start the season for the Bison.

Given the lacking strength of schedule for NDSU, it likely needed to run the table undefeated to even have an argument to be in the CFP.

Now after losing to a fellow Group of 6 contender like UNLV and having a loss on their docket, the Bison can likely kiss those chances goodnight for the season. The best they can do this week is get back on a winning track.

Nathan Hayes Latest in NDSU QB Line

North Dakota State has a storied history of talented quarterbacks, and Hayes is the latest.

He takes over for Cole Payton, the athletic lefty who started the last couple seasons before being drafted into the NFL by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hayes is in his fifth season on campus. He’s from West Chicago, Illinois, and unlike most players in this era, he waited his turn to get a chance.

This season is Hayes’ opportunity. It coincides with the bump up to the FBS level. He’s proving his toughness by playing through injury. Now it’s up to Hayes to prove his resilience by bouncing back from a tough loss, too.