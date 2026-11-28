The North Dakota State Bison have concluded their regular season schedule.

They won on Friday in a matchup with conference foe San Jose State in what actually counted as a non-conference game for scheduling reasons — they had already compiled a 6-2 Mountain West record in their first season at the FBS level.

Now, all NDSU can do is watch and root on Saturday.

The Bison still have a chance to reach the Mountain West Championship Game. It would be a major feat in their first season up from the FCS level.

It will all come down to one game on Saturday, as well — Nevada against UNLV, a quality rivalry clash.

NDSU Should Root for Nevada

The Bison should be rooting for the Wolfpack from Nevada on Saturday in the clash between in-state foes.

If Nevada beats UNLV, NDSU will be into the conference championship game.

They’d be tied with Wyoming in that scenario, but just Wyoming, and they’d hold the head-to-head, having beaten Wyoming earlier in the season.

If UNLV wins, it gets more confusing.

Mountain West Championship Game Scenarios

As stated above, if Nevada wins, it’s simple. That would send North Dakota State to the Mountain West title game to play New Mexico, which already clinched its spot on Friday with a win over Air Force.

It’s if UNLV win that things get weird.

A Rebels win over Nevada on Saturday would make UNLV 6-2 in conference play, just like NDSU and Wyoming. At that point, head-to-head record goes out the window, because it’s now a three-way tie.

And it looks like those teams would be tied in all the metrics in the tiebreaker before getting to the computer metrics portion of proceedings.

A combination of computer metrics, which aren’t necessarily all available to know how they factor together, would determine who advances.

The Mountain West has that as a down-the-board three-team tiebreaker, and it would come into play for NDSU, UNLV and Wyoming.

North Dakota State would have to hope that after the regular season concludes, the computers like the Bison more than the Rebels or Cowboys.

It’s certainly possible, but it feels like a lot more of a wild card or flip of the coin.

It would all be simplified by Nevada beating UNLV. That would send NDSU to the Mountain West title game no matter what.