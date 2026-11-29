The North Dakota State Bison’s first season at the FBS level, as a part of the Mountain West Conference, will come down to computers.

NDSU didn’t know yet by the end of Saturday whether or not it will play in the league title game against New Mexico, because three teams are tied for second place.

The tiebreaker setup for the Mountain West has now gone all the way down to computers, with the expectation that the choice for the conference title game will be announced on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know.

NDSU Depending on Computer Tiebreaker in Mountain West

The reason this is going to computers in the first place is that the three Mountain West teams tied with one another at 6-2 in the conference — NDSU, UNLV and Wyoming — all went 1-1 against each other.

The only way on the entire league tiebreaker list they have to break this three-way tie now is computer rankings.

The Mountain West uses a composite of SP+, ESPN SOR, KPI and SportSource — which all are a bit mysterious as far as their formulas are concerned, but three of them publish weekly updates.

Heading into the final weekend, NDSU ranked above UNLV and Wyoming in all three of SP+, ESPN SOR and KPI. Only SportSource is not publicly known until it’s needed for a tiebreaker.

It’s believed that the four averaged together are what the Mountain West will use for this tiebreaker.

That math certainly seems to favor NDSU, which beat San Jose State in the season’s final week — a game against a conference opponent that technically only counted as a non-conference game because of scheduling complexities.

What Happens Next?

The Mountain West will have to announce who will face New Mexico (7-1 conference record) in the league title game, and that announcement likely arrives on Sunday.

If the math being shared on social media is accurate, it seems likely that it’ll be North Dakota State — but until the news officially comes out, all three fanbases will be waiting nervously.

It would be quite the feat for NDSU to make the conference championship game in the Bison’s first season at the FBS level.

Obviously, North Dakota State has an incredible winning tradition, but that wasn’t guaranteed to translate after traveling to the final rung of the ladder.

Turns out it has worked out just fine, and the Bison could be playing for a conference title next weekend.