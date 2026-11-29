New Mexico was in the comfortable spot when waking up on Sunday morning. The Lobos already knew that they were in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game.

It was three other teams who woke up uncertain — North Dakota State, UNLV and Wyoming.

New Mexico finished 7-1 in conference play, the league’s best record.

The Bison, Rebels and Cowboys were all 6-2, and they had all gone 1-1 against each other. They needed a tiebreaker.

As it turns out, a compositive average of computer rankings would be what determined the second finalist in the Mountain West.

And on Sunday morning about 10 a.m. ET, the league announced the outcome.

NDSU Learns Mountain West Title Fate

North Dakota State will be going to the Mountain West title game.

The conference announced the news with a post on social media.

NDSU will be heading on the road, with the Lobos hosting as the No. 1 seed in the conference.

New Mexico beat the Bison the first time these teams played this season. North Dakota State is on a roll, though, and will hope to get fully healthy in time to play this game at their best on Friday, Dec. 4.

Why UNLV, Wyoming Didn’t Make Mountain West Title Game

Simply put, they didn’t perform as well in the tiebreaker as North Dakota State.

The tiebreaker setup went all the way down to a composite average of four different computer ratings to determine the “best team” and the one most worthy to be in the championship game.

North Dakota State entered the final week in the lead in the three categories for that composite that are public, and their win over San Jose State helped them maintain that spot.

UNLV won this weekend, too, which at least gave the Rebels some hope. But the metrics had liked them less for most of the season, and that remained true here.

Wyoming’s only chance of topping NDSU in the computer rankings would’ve been to win this weekend despite playing a non-conference game against UConn. But the Huskies beat Wyoming, which didn’t change the Mountain West standings but did change Wyoming’s computer numbers in relation to the tiebreaker.

NDSU gets to play for a conference title in its very first season at the FBS level. UNLV and Wyoming will wait for bowl games.