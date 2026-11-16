NDSU’s Next Game Is Against Weirdest Possible Mountain West Opponent

The North Dakota State Bison just played a college football game in Hawaii. In their first year at the FBS level competing in the Mountain West Conference, that’s quite the road trip.

Somehow, their next opponent is even more unusual, though. At least for Hawaii, you can understand the fact that no matter what conference they were in, they’d be a bit out of place relative to the rest of their leaguemates.

NDSU’s next foe? Their spot in the Mountain West makes pretty much no sense.

NDSU’s Next Game

North Dakota State’s next college football game is against Northern Illinois University.

Yes, as in the state of Illinois, as in a place nowhere near “Mountains” or the “West.”

NDSU will get to remain home in the Fargo Dome for that one, which will be played on Saturday, Nov. 21.

We’ve just got to take a few seconds to consider Northern Illinois, though. The Huskies really play in the Mountain West — a schedule for them this season that has included Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State, Texas-El Paso (UTEP), UNLV and Wyoming.

Northern Illinois competes in the Mountain West for football-only. It’s an odd marriage.

Why Northern Illinois is in Mountain West

NIU joined the Mountain West to try to stay ahead of the realignment happening in college sports.

They previously played in the Mid-American Conference, but they evidently felt that the Mountain West was better served for them.

The rest of their athletic programs now compete in the Horizon League (aside from wrestling, which is in the Pac-12).

From a football perspective, it’s not clear that the move has worked. They’re 0-10 overall this season, including 0-6 in the Mountain West.

NIU is geographically nowhere near its opponents, and it can’t be easy to recruit to such a situation, either.

Going to Fargo on Saturday won’t be helpful for Northern Illinois. The Huskies likely have no chance of pulling off an upset against this Mountain West foe.