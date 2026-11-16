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NDSU’s Next Game Is Against Weirdest Possible Mountain West Opponent

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Tim Polasek of the North Dakota State Bison runs out with his team prior to a game against the the ULNV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

The North Dakota State Bison just played a college football game in Hawaii. In their first year at the FBS level competing in the Mountain West Conference, that’s quite the road trip.

Somehow, their next opponent is even more unusual, though. At least for Hawaii, you can understand the fact that no matter what conference they were in, they’d be a bit out of place relative to the rest of their leaguemates.

NDSU’s next foe? Their spot in the Mountain West makes pretty much no sense.

NDSU’s Next Game

Nathan Hayes
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Nathan Hayes #2 of the North Dakota State Bison looks to pass during the first half against the Sacramento State Hornets at Hornet Stadium on September 19, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Scott Marshall/Getty Images)

North Dakota State’s next college football game is against Northern Illinois University.

Yes, as in the state of Illinois, as in a place nowhere near “Mountains” or the “West.”

NDSU will get to remain home in the Fargo Dome for that one, which will be played on Saturday, Nov. 21.

We’ve just got to take a few seconds to consider Northern Illinois, though. The Huskies really play in the Mountain West — a schedule for them this season that has included Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State, Texas-El Paso (UTEP), UNLV and Wyoming.

Northern Illinois competes in the Mountain West for football-only. It’s an odd marriage.

Why Northern Illinois is in Mountain West

GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 31: Telly Johnson Jr. #45 of the Northern Illinois Huskies runs against Tony-Louis Nkuba #4 of the UNLV Rebels in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on October 31, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rebels defeated the Huskies 31-24. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NIU joined the Mountain West to try to stay ahead of the realignment happening in college sports.

They previously played in the Mid-American Conference, but they evidently felt that the Mountain West was better served for them.

The rest of their athletic programs now compete in the Horizon League (aside from wrestling, which is in the Pac-12).

From a football perspective, it’s not clear that the move has worked. They’re 0-10 overall this season, including 0-6 in the Mountain West.

NIU is geographically nowhere near its opponents, and it can’t be easy to recruit to such a situation, either.

Going to Fargo on Saturday won’t be helpful for Northern Illinois. The Huskies likely have no chance of pulling off an upset against this Mountain West foe.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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