Last week, the tragic news of longtime NBC Sports broadcaster Dan Hicks’ sudden death at age 64 stunned the entire sports world.

Hicks built a reputation for his golf, Olympic and Notre Dame coverage during his 34 years with the network.

He also shared three daughters with his wife, iconic ESPN host and Notre Dame alum Hannah Storm.

Hicks’ Cause of Death Officially Revealed

While reports at the time of his death on Nov. 11 said he passed away from an “acute illness,” more details have now emerged that officially reveal what Hicks suffered from.

A copy of the sportscaster’s death certificate, obtained by the California Post, revealed that Hicks’ cause of death was multifocal pneumonia, a lung infection.

According to the document, his death was ruled natural. He had also been dealing with fluid buildup in his lungs caused by an upper respiratory infection, as well as autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Legendary sports broadcaster Dan Hicks died of a lung infection, according to a copy of his death certificate I obtained today https://t.co/pndxLwgHiM — Edward Lewis (@Edward__Lewis) November 17, 2026

Storm’s Emotional Statement on Husband’s Passing

Storm shared the emotional news last week on social media, posting a heartfelt tribute to her husband of 32 years.

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness. He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many,” Storm wrote.

“His loss is immeasurable. Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered. Our three daughters and I are heartbroken. We are grateful for the love and support surrounding our family during this incredibly difficult time.

“There are simply no words to express how much he will be missed.”

Hicks’ Time as Notre Dame Football’s Voice

During his second stint, Hicks was serving as the lead play-by-play voice for Notre Dame football and had planned to call last weekend’s game against Boston College.

He began calling Fighting Irish games full time in 2013 before NBC replaced him with Mike Tirico after the 2016 season.

However, Hicks returned to the booth in 2024 to call the program’s games and has since become the familiar voice fans look forward to hearing on Saturdays.