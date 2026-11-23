Football national championship hopes can be derailed by one word: injuries.

Notre Dame has injuries heading into the final week of the regular season, and that brings a risk that their College Football Playoff chances are shifting. No, the Fighting Irish won’t miss the field, even if they have an upset loss to Syracuse this weekend. But their chances of winning it all?

There’s a definite difference between a fully healthy Notre Dame team and one that’s missing players who left their game on Saturday against SMU.

3 Notre Dame Injuries

The Fighting Irish lost two talented defensive backs to injury during Saturday’s blowout win over SMU.

Leonard Moore and Luke Talich both left the game.

Moore is maybe the top cornerback in the country, and Talich is a key player, too.

In addition, they lost wide receiver Jaden Greathouse to injury.

“The win didn’t come without its costs,” wrote ESPN’s David Hale, who has Notre Dame ranked No. 3 in his new college football power rankings released on Monday. “Talich, Moore and receiver Jaden Greathouse all left because of injuries. If any miss significant time, it’d be a massive blow to the Irish’s title hopes.”

College football injuries are often kept a bit more under wraps than those in the NFL, but there’s a chance that more becomes clear this week before the Fighting Irish take on Syracuse.

What’s Next?

Notre Dame’s final game of the regular season is on Saturday at Syracuse.

The Orange host the Fighting Irish at 12 noon ET (11 a.m. Central) in the JMA Wireless Dome.

For Notre Dame, it’ll be a game they want to win to secure a first-round bye as a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff. If they can get a bye, that’s extra time for any injured players to rest up.

It’s a key game for Syracuse, too, which has five wins. If the Orange can pull off an upset, they can seize bowl eligibility. A loss would end SU’s season with no bowl game.

Notre Dame will be heavily favored no matter which players are healthy or not, but the last thing the Fighting Irish need is any long-lasting injury that hurts their chances of chasing a national title.