The LSU Tigers slipped out of 2026 College Football Playoff contention due to sustaining four losses. Now they’re slipping away recruiting wise for one five-star legacy recruit coach Lane Kiffin and company targeted. And this potential recruiting loss could become a huge gain for Notre Dame.

Already the Fighting Irish have created their own huge recruiting heater. They could very well add to it here according to one national recruiting insider.

Who LSU is Starting to Lose Out on

Rivals recruiting insider Sam Spiegelman dropped this eye-grabbing prediction on Tuesday. He believes the son of Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl winning running back Joseph Addai won’t land in Baton Rouge base off of this intel.

“Five-star wide receiver Jaylen Addai logged game-day visits across the country this fall. The No. 1 prospect in the Lone Star State for 2028 returned to LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami and Notre Dame, and soaked up his first game day at Texas Tech. The blue-chipper is trending toward playing college football outside of Texas – with Miami, Notre Dame and LSU – where father Joseph Addai played – leading the way,” Spiegelman shared.

However, next came which school is trending upward…and it’s not LSU.

“After needle-moving experiences in South Bend this spring and again during his two-day visit earlier this month, I view the Irish as the favorites to eventually land the elite WR,” Spiegelman said.

He’s even handed the Fighting Irish a 70 percent confident score that Addai will land with ND.

LSU Struggling on the Recruiting Trail?

Kiffin has swooped up notable recruiting wins in his short time with LSU. But he and the Tigers have sustained notable losses too.

The latter has shown up in recent weeks with the early national signing period coming up.

Edge rusher Jaiden Bryant rose as one decommit over the summer, flipping to Miami. But running back Brennen Lacy joined him too more recently, choosing the Hurricanes on Oct. 22.

So this is the time of year when verbal commitments become flip attempts by other universities. And LSU has seen schools like Miami poach members of its 2027 recruiting class. There are other lurkers too, such as ND.

However, LSU is reportedly eyeing some flip prospects of its own.

Who LSU Could Persuade to Come Over

Safety Kenaz Sullivan chose Maryland back in June during a time the Terrapins were led by Mike Locksley as head coach. But Locksley since got fired, and 247Sports’ Zach Nagy shared LSU is in the hunt.

“Kiffin and Co. have their eyes on multiple targets — and Springfield (Va.) The St. James School four-star safety Kenaz Sullivan is one of them,” Nagy wrote. The Maryland commit has been locked in with the Terrapins since June, but a coaching change has seen some shakeup in his process. LSU extended an offer recently — and are now eyeing an official visit with Sullivan this weekend, which is the last stretch before he signs.”

LSU indeed has made a late push for Sullivan with the 2027 cycle soon set to close. So adding Sullivan can ease some concerns about possibly losing Addai.