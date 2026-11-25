Some college football programs are already pretty certain that they’ll be hitting the transfer portal to find their quarterback for 2027.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish can’t be as sure. They still have CJ Carr on their roster, and he’s one of the best QBs in the country.

Notre Dame won’t be thinking that far ahead at the moment, anyway. They’re chasing a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, and then they’ll be going after a national title.

Carr is at the heart of everything Notre Dame does. If the Fighting Irish win the whole thing, it’ll likely be because Carr led the way in superb fashion.

But once the Notre Dame season ends, there will be a decision for Carr to make. And depending on what he does, the Fighting Irish could then have some work to do.

CJ Carr Impacts Transfer Picture

The good news for Notre Dame is that Carr won’t be transferring somewhere else.

The bad news is that he’s eligible to leave for the NFL and could be tempted to do so.

Most noise during the year has been that Carr will come back for another year, but that’s not a given. He has continued to impress, and a deep College Football Playoff run could gain him enough acclaim to take the leap to the NFL.

If that happens, Notre Dame will have to make a decision about the transfer portal.

“Carr has had a strong season and will likely lead Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff,” The Athletic’s Antonio Morales wrote in a new article published on Wednesday. “If he leaves for the NFL, would Notre Dame return to the transfer quarterback carousel on which it so often found itself before Carr became the starter? Carr was ranked 10th in The Athletic’s most recent 2027 NFL Draft big board.”

It might not be ideal for Notre Dame to seek a transfer QB just because it’s hit or miss, but they may not have a choice if Carr leaves.

Notre Dame Schedule

Notre Dame first has one more regular season game to worry about. They play at Syracuse on Saturday.

Then, they’ll await conference championship week and the final CFP rankings, that will tell them if they have a bye. Even if Notre Dame misses a bye, the Fighting Irish would be looking at a first-round home game.

From there, Carr will try to power Notre Dame to a national title. Only after the tournament is over will they really have to worry about the future.