Ohio State Adds Special Touch to Jim Tressel Ceremony

The Ohio State Buckeyes opened the season Saturday against Ball State ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation. The home opener is always a special game, and there was some added pomp and circumstance to get fans excited before kickoff.

Legendary Buckeyes head coach Jim Tressel was in attendance as he joined the Ohio Stadium Ring of Honor. It was the added details that made the ceremony so special.

Ohio State Honors Jim Tressel With Perfect Banner

The Buckeyes ended up giving Tressel the honor following the first quarter. They had a banner covering Tressel’s name until then and it featured the perfect artwork, via reporter Bill Landis.

Tressel is still known for his signature sweater vest and the school made sure to add that to the banner covering his name. A small gesture, but one that shows the care that went into this honor and the love and appreciation that still exists in Columbus for the former head coach.

While no longer in football, Tressel has stayed a prominent figure in Ohio as he is currently the state’s lieutenant governor. This came after he spent nearly a decade as the president of Youngstown State University. That school was where he made a name for himself as a head coach before joining the Buckeyes.

Jim Tressel’s Legacy at Ohio State

Tressel became an Ohio State legend in his second season at the helm. His team went 14-0 and ended the year with a thrilling win over the Miami Hurricanes to win the national championship. His team would return to the title game twice, losing in both the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

He represents a bygone era of college football, made clear by his resignation in 2011. He was essentially forced to resign after several of his players were caught trading memorabilia for tattoos. Would that even be an issue at all in 2026? Most likely not, showing just how much college football has changed over the past 15 years.

Tressel’s departure gave way for Urban Meyer to return to Ohio and coach the Buckeyes, leading the team to a national title in 2014. The only real sense of struggle for the program was the one season coached by Luke Fickell in 2011 following Tressel’s resignation.

Ohio State fans continue to adore Tressel and he even considered a run for governor before deciding against it. Not running helps avoid any politics harming his legacy in any way.

He now becomes the third head coach in school history to enter the Ring of Honor, joined by Woody Hayes and Paul Brown. The honor is forever and a whole new generation of Buckeyes fans will now be able to learn about Tressel and his impact on the program.