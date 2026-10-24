Former Ohio State Star Gets Unexpected NFL Career Update

Former Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson finds himself listed as a potential trade candidate for the New England Patriots as the NFL’s Nov. 10 deadline approaches.

The second-year pro, selected 38th overall in the 2025 draft, arrived with a reputation for explosive speed built during a standout college career that included a national title. Fox Sports writer Henry McKenna recently named him the top trade possibility on New England’s roster in a league-wide preview.

McKenna noted that teams generally prefer to keep backs capable of long gains, yet suggested the Patriots could listen if a strong offer emerged. Henderson’s limited early-season production and specific technical issues have fueled the discussion.

Ohio State fans who watched him break free in big games now see a player whose NFL evaluation has shifted quickly. The mere mention of a deal underscores how fast college production can meet professional realities.

Henderson came out of Hopewell, Virginia, as a highly regarded prospect and immediately delivered at Ohio State. As a freshman in 2021, he rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns, including a 277-yard, three-score performance that set a school freshman single-game mark.

Over four seasons he finished with 3,761 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns on the ground, plus 77 receptions for 853 yards and six scores. Those totals rank among the program’s all-time leaders, behind only a handful of legends in several categories.

From Columbus Stardom to Patriots Roster

He served as a key contributor on the 2024 Ohio State team that won the College Football Playoff national championship. His combination of vision, burst and receiving ability made him the versatile weapon modern offenses seek.

The Patriots expected that same explosiveness to translate quickly in the NFL. As a rookie in 2025, Henderson carried 180 times for 911 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per attempt.

This season the numbers have dropped. Through six games he has 52 carries for 203 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per attempt, along with five receptions for 45 yards. Ankle issues earlier in the year limited his availability and volume.

Technical Concerns and Trade Window

McKenna highlighted two persistent problems: a tendency to run into the backs of his own offensive linemen and missed assignments in pass protection. Those areas have restricted overall impact even when Henderson shows the home-run speed that defined his college tape.

“You don’t really want to sell on a playmaker who brings explosives in the run game. But if someone came offering? Maybe the Patriots would think about letting Henderson go. He’s good for a long run here and there. Otherwise, he has a nasty habit of running into the backs of his offensive line — and missing blocking assignments in pass-pro,” McKenna wrote.

The Patriots currently list Rhamondre Stevenson as the primary back, with Henderson operating in a complementary role. Whether New England fields serious offers or keeps him for development remains unclear with more than two weeks until the deadline.

League-wide trade activity has already included several notable moves this season. Front offices watching Henderson’s flashes of speed may inquire, but the gap between his college résumé and current efficiency metrics has created the unexpected speculation.

Buckeye fans who associate him with long runs against top competition find the possibility hard to square with his early professional body of work. The situation illustrates how quickly draft capital and college acclaim can be reevaluated when blocking and consistency lag behind pure athleticism.

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