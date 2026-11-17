The Oregon Ducks seemed down and out midway through the college football season after suffering three early losses and losing star quarterback Dante Moore to a scary injury.

Yet, with two weeks remaining in the regular season, their College Football Playoff hopes are still alive, even if they face an uphill climb.

They’re ranked No. 16 heading into Tuesday’s updated CFP rankings reveal, and they could climb a spot or two after a dominant win over the Michigan Wolverines last weekend.

Dan Lanning Reveals If Moore Could Return for CFP

While there’s no clear indication whether the Ducks will earn a CFP bid, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning addressed Moore’s potential return during an appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys on Tuesday.

Lanning was asked if there’s any chance Moore, who suffered a serious concussion during the team’s Sept. 26 game against USC, could return for a possible playoff run.

“Yeah, I don’t think we’re going to be able to get Dante back,” Lanning said. “Again, like I said, the ball’s not really in his court. You’re not in charge of the medical advice when it comes to that. Dante’s going to be able to play football again. I know that; I feel very confident about it. He’s practicing with us right now; we get the best scout team look in America… he’s an unbelievable teammate, and his leadership has shown up. But I don’t anticipate us getting to see Dante out there for us again this year.”

Dan Lanning addresses Dante Moore’s status for the rest of the season and explains why Oregon deserves a spot in the College Football Playoff https://t.co/lzOacFe7Sh — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) November 17, 2026

Oregon Will Move Forward With Dylan Raiola

In Moore’s absence, the team turned to backup Dylan Raiola, who transferred from Nebraska this past offseason.

Raiola struggled early on, but he’s since found his rhythm and played some extremely good football during Oregon’s latest stretch run.

Through eight games, Raiola has completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,695 yards, 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Looking at Oregon Right Now

The Ducks still need some help to reach the Big Ten Championship, but they could earn an at-large bid into the 12-team bracket if they win their final two games and some teams ahead of them lose.

However, reaching the conference title game and winning it would almost certainly secure their place in the postseason.

Oregon will play Michigan State this week before finishing the regular season with a matchup against Washington.