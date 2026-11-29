There’s no shortage of bad blood between Oregon and Washington, and Ducks fans made sure the Huskies felt it at Autzen Stadium on Saturday night.

No. 12 Oregon trailed 10-3 in the second quarter of a game it needed to keep its Big Ten Championship hopes alive. Then officials flagged the Ducks for yet another pass interference penalty, and things reached a boiling point.

Fans started throwing yellow ponchos — a promotional giveaway handed out at the game — and other trash onto the field. Play had to be stopped briefly.

“They are flooding the field with these ponchos,” NBC’s Noah Eagle said on the broadcast.

However, the stoppage may end up costing Oregon more than just a few minutes of game time.

Oregon Could Be Fined by the Big Ten

The Big Ten hasn’t said whether it will discipline Oregon. But there’s precedent for a hefty penalty.

In 2024, the conference fined Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for their postgame brawl. The Big Ten ruled that both teams violated its Sportsmanship Policy because the incident “jeopardized the safety of participants and bystanders.”

Other conferences have cracked down on fans throwing things onto the field. Last week, the SEC fined Tennessee $250,000 after fans threw golf balls and mustard bottles toward LSU head coach Lane Kiffin during the Vols’ 27-13 win.

The league said the debris interrupted the game and endangered “contest participants.” The Big 12 has also fined Texas Tech over its tortilla-tossing tradition.

To be fair, ponchos aren’t golf balls. Still, they stopped play. Public address announcer Don Essig had to ask fans to stop throwing things, and some items still landed near the end zone after staff cleared the field.

This isn’t the first time Ducks fans have targeted the Huskies. They’ve been known to pelt Washington with dog biscuits at Autzen.

Why Oregon Fans Were So Upset

The call that set things off came with 6:43 left in the second quarter.

Oregon defensive back Davon Benjamin was flagged for pass interference on a deep pass from Washington QB Demond Williams Jr. intended for Trez Davis. Replays showed Benjamin in tight coverage with minimal contact, and NBC’s broadcast crew questioned whether the pass was even catchable.

It was the third straight pass interference call on Oregon. At that point, the Ducks had been flagged four times for 55 yards, and Washington hadn’t been flagged at all.

Washington kicked a 46-yard field goal on that drive to go up 13-3 and led 13-6 at halftime.

The stakes couldn’t have been higher. Oregon came in on a four-game winning streak and needed a win, plus some help elsewhere, to reach the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Ducks rallied in the second half behind quarterback Dylan Raiola, and the game went to overtime. However, the Huskies pulled out a 33-27 win in double overtime. Now Oregon will wait to see whether the Big Ten sends a bill.