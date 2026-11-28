The Oregon Ducks are still alive in the chase for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

They will require a bit of help, but considering how early in the season they picked up three losses, and the fact that QB Dante Moore hasn’t played since September, it’s quite the feat to even be in the picture heading into the last day of the regular season.

Oregon’s first task on Saturday is a simple one on paper: Take care of business and defeat the Washington Huskies. UW beat Indiana in overtime a week ago, so that’ll be easier said than done, but without that, nothing else will matter for the Ducks.

But if Oregon makes that happen, then there is room for opportunity for the Ducks in the postseason with a bit of help.

Oregon Big Ten Championship Game Scenarios

Oregon has two separate scenarios to still make it into the Big Ten Championship Game.

Both of them involve the Ducks winning.

If the Ducks win, they get into the Big Ten title game with either of these two results:

UCLA win OR

Indiana win AND UCLA loss

The Bruins are taking on USC, which would be a slight favorite setup for UCLA if not for their quarterback injury trouble.

Indiana is taking on Purdue, a game the Hoosiers should win.

So really for Oregon, if Indiana wins, they’ll be in either way as long as the Ducks beat Washington. Oregon can’t get in if both Indiana and UCLA lose.

Can Oregon Make CFP?

Yes, Oregon can still make the College Football Playoff.

They were ranked No. 13 this week, so they need some help to get into the final at-large spot at No. 11.

Oregon will have to win to have a chance. Then, they’ll likely need losses from Wake Forest or BYU or UCLA — since Texas Tech at No. 11 already won this week.

The Ducks can also get in by winning the Big Ten Championship Game — which comes with a berth into the CFP field regardless. And if Oregon wins their last two games, they’d likely move up the rankings far enough even without technically needing that automatic berth.