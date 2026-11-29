The Oregon Ducks entered Saturday with an opportunity to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, but a 33-27 double-overtime loss to the Washington Huskies brought their late-season comeback to a painful end. Following the rivalry defeat, head coach Dan Lanning was asked to summarize Oregon’s season in just one word.

It wasn’t an easy question considering everything the Ducks experienced throughout the year. Oregon dealt with injuries, offensive changes and a difficult start before putting together four consecutive victories that brought the program back into the national conversation.

However, Washington’s victory left the Ducks at 8-4 and facing another offseason filled with questions. When asked by FOX College Football to describe the season, Lanning settled on a word that might catch some Oregon fans off guard.

“That’s a good question. I can think of a lot of words,” Lanning said. “Yeah, I’ll start. I’ll just say growth. But there is a lot of other words I’m thinking, too.”

Dan Lanning Explains His Choice Following Oregon’s Loss

Growth might not be the first word Oregon fans would choose after watching their team fall short against Washington. The Ducks entered the season with championship expectations, making Saturday’s defeat particularly difficult to accept.

Still, Lanning believes the adversity his players experienced revealed something important about the program. When asked why he selected that word, the Oregon coach pointed toward the adjustments his team made throughout the season.

“Ultimately, we got put in situations and created situations for ourselves that we had to adapt and adjust,” Lanning said. “I think you saw that throughout this year. You saw a team that did that.”

Oregon’s turnaround supports part of that argument. After falling to 4-3, the Ducks made an offensive coordinator change and responded with four consecutive victories, including an impressive road win over Ohio State.

However, Lanning also acknowledged that the learning process wasn’t finished. Saturday’s loss exposed problems that Oregon must address moving forward.

Oregon’s Season Ends With More Questions Than Answers

Lanning specifically mentioned the team’s execution and clock management as areas that still need improvement.

“And guess what? There’s still growth moments, right?” Lanning said. “Even here at the end, there’s still an opportunity for us to go learn. Whether it’s the two-minute before half that we didn’t manage well, or just the execution on the field. Again, how to handle moments like this.”

The difficult part for Oregon fans is that improvement doesn’t erase missed opportunities. The Ducks fought back from a 27-13 fourth-quarter deficit against Washington, only to miss an extra point that could have given them the lead.

Oregon showed resilience throughout the season, but the program ultimately fell short of its biggest goals. Both realities can be true, even if one is much harder for supporters to accept.

Lanning believes the Ducks grew from their challenges. Now the question is whether those lessons will translate into the kind of results Oregon expects next season.