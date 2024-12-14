The Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding player in college football, is often seen as a precursor to professional success. But history has shown that collegiate excellence doesn’t always translate to the NFL. Several Heisman winners have struggled to replicate their college achievements at the professional level, leading to careers that fell short of expectations.

Some Heisman recipients excelled in collegiate systems that didn’t align with NFL schemes, hindering their transition. For instance, quarterbacks from spread offenses or option-heavy systems often face steep learning curves adapting to pro-style offenses, impacting their performance and development.

The transition to professional football demands adaptability, resilience and a conducive environment — components that are crucial for translating college prowess into a thriving NFL career. Unfortunately for some players, that transition falls far short.

Factoring in expectations along with accomplishments and longevity in the NFL, we gathered our picks for the 10 most overrated Heisman Trophy winners ever:

10. Reggie Bush (2005, USC)

Reggie Bush’s college football career at the University of Southern California (USC) was marked by exceptional athleticism, culminating in his 2005 Heisman Trophy win. However, his subsequent NFL performance didn’t reflect the dominance he exhibited in college. Despite flashes of brilliance, Bush’s NFL tenure was marred by injuries and inconsistent play, preventing him from achieving the superstar status anticipated from his collegiate success.

The No. 2 overall pick for the New Orleans Saints in 2006, Bush never put up the numbers New Orleans hoped he would. He surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in a season just twice in his 11-year career and finished with 5,490 rushing yards and 36 TDs as a pro. Considering Bush rushed for 16 TDs during his Heisman campaign in 2005, we think it’s fair to include him here.

9. Troy Smith (2006, Ohio State)

Quarterback Troy Smith’s 2006 Heisman Trophy win comes in at No. 9 on our list. Despite leading Ohio State to an undefeated regular season that year, Smith didn’t have the hefty stats typically associated with Heisman winners. He threw for 2,542 yards and 30 touchdowns, numbers that, while solid, were not extraordinary. For instance, Hawaii’s Colt Brennan threw for 5,549 yards and 58 touchdowns in 2006, which significantly surpassed Smith’s stats.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2007 draft by the Baltimore Ravens, he struggled to secure a starting position and eventually exited the NFL after the 2010 season. He appeared in 20 games over his four seasons in the league, starting eight. Smith finished with a 4-4 mark as a starting QB, which, considering his success with the Buckeyes, was extremely disappointing.

8. Ron Dayne (1999, Wisconsin)

Ron Dayne’s collegiate achievements at the University of Wisconsin were undeniably impressive, culminating in his 1999 Heisman Trophy win. He set the NCAA Division I career rushing record with 6,397 yards, a figure that excludes his substantial bowl game contributions. Including bowl games, his total surges to 7,125 yards, underscoring his dominance on the field, particularly when it mattered most. Dayne’s performance was instrumental in leading the Badgers to back-to-back Rose Bowl victories, where he earned MVP honors in both games.

After joining the New York Giants in 2000 as the 11th overall pick, Dayne struggled to replicate his college success. His rookie year, he rushed for 770 yards, netting a paltry 3.4-yards per carry. Over his seven-year career, he totaled just 3,722 rushing yards with a 3.8 YPC average and only 28 rushing touchdowns. For a player with his pedigree, these numbers were beyond underwhelming, especially considering he never surpassed 800 rushing yards in a season.

7. Mark Ingram (2010, Alabama)

Mark Ingram’s 2009 Heisman Trophy win remains one of the most contested in the award’s history, primarily due to his exceptionally narrow margin of victory. Ingram edged out Stanford’s Toby Gerhart by a mere 28 points, marking the closest race since 1985. Drafted in Round 1 by New Orleans, he never quite lived up to the billing of a first-round pick.

Ingram’s subsequent NFL career, though respectable, didn’t reached the superstar status of other Heisman alumni (Derrick Henry is one example). While Ingram became the Saints’ all-time leading rusher — which isn’t saying much, as the Saints don’t have a storied history at the running back position — his professional achievements never outshone those of his peers. Ingram netted just 8,111 yards rushing in 13 seasons, going over 1,000 yards just three times. Those aren’t numbers you’d hope to see from a former Heisman winner.

6. Matt Leinart (2004, USC)

It can be argued that Matt Leinart’s 2004 Heisman Trophy win was bolstered by an exceptionally talented USC team (including the aforementioned running back Reggie Bush), potentially inflating his individual acclaim. Some have also argued that running back Adrian Peterson’s 2,000+ yards and 15 TDs were more deserving of the Heisman that year.

What’s more, Leinart’s transition to the NFL did little to dispel notions of his being overrated. Selected 10th overall in the 2006 draft by the Arizona Cardinals, his professional career was marked by underwhelming performances and very limited success. Leinart primarily served as a backup quarterback over his career, with unimpressive stats including 15 touchdowns against 21 interceptions. He wound up starting just 18 games over his six-year career.

5. Ty Detmer (1990, BYU)

Former BYU QB Ty Detmer threw for 5,188 yards and 41 touchdowns during his Heisman-winning season in 1990, setting numerous NCAA records. It’s fair to suggest that his numbers were bolstered by BYU’s pass-heavy offensive scheme, which emphasized passing more than most programs at the time. This naturally led to higher individual statistics, but, unfortunately for Detmer, that trend did not continue once he hit the NFL.

Selected in the ninth round of the 1992 NFL draft, he played for six different teams over 14 seasons, primarily as a backup. His NFL statistics — 6,351 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and 35 interceptions — are modest at best and pale in comparison to what some expected after he tore it up at BYU for so many years.

4. Sam Bradford (2008, Oklahoma)

Quarterback Sam Bradford’s 2008 Heisman victory was bolstered by an Oklahoma Sooners offense that year was historically prolific, averaging 51 points per game and becoming the first team in NCAA history to score over 60 points in five consecutive games. This high-octane system, loaded with NFL-caliber talent — including future NFL stars DeMarco Murray and eventual Hall of Fame offensive lineman Trent Williams — amplified Bradford’s statistics.

After being the first overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft, Bradford failed to live up to expectations. Over eight seasons, he struggled to meet the high expectations set by his collegiate success, leading to a reputation as one of the more underwhelming top draft picks in recent memory. Bradford went 34-48-1 as a starter, tossing 103 touchdowns to 61 interceptions over his eight active seasons.

3. Robert Griffin III (2012, Baylor)

The 2011 Heisman winner, quarterback Robert Griffin III, lands at No. 3 on our list. A primary argument for his inclusion centers on the perception that his athleticism, particularly under duress in the pocket, was nowhere near as good as contemporaries such as Cam Newton. As an anonymous NFL scout noted, per Pro Football Talk, “As much as is written about his athleticism, his athleticism under duress in the pocket isn’t even close to Cam Newton’s.”

Despite a promising start to his NFL career, including being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012, RG3’s subsequent seasons were marred by injuries and inconsistent play. He spent seven years in the league, but he never managed to play a full season. Thus, it’s fair to question whether his Heisman-winning season was indicative of his true potential or if it inflated his perceived capabilities.

2. Tim Tebow (2007, Florida)

Former Florida Gators QB Tim Tebow is next on our list. The 2007 winner was a big hit in college, but while Tebow’s dual-threat capabilities were impressive — throwing for 3,286 yards and 32 touchdowns, and rushing for 895 yards and 23 touchdowns — some critics argue that these numbers were inflated by Florida’s offensive system. The spread offense under then-head coach Urban Meyer was designed to maximize QB production, which may have padded Tebow’s stats.

Once Tebow hit the NFL, he did little to dispel any notions of him being overrated. Despite his collegiate accolades, his professional performance was underwhelming, with a career completion percentage of 47.3% and limited success as a starting quarterback. He was out of the league after three years, throwing for just 2,383 yards over his brief career.

1. Johnny Manziel (2012, Texas A&M)

Quarterback Johnny Manziel’s 2012 Heisman Trophy win was historic, as he became the first freshman to receive the award. His dynamic playing style and record-breaking performances, including an SEC-record 4,600 yards of total offense and a standout moment when he led Texas A&M to a 29-24 upset over No. 1 Alabama. For a while, “Johnny Football” was a national phenomenon.

Then, the NFL happened. Selected 22nd overall in the 2014 draft by the Cleveland Browns, he played in 14 games, starting eight. He was in the league for just two seasons, netting a 57% completion rate while throwing for 1,675 yards, 7 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Off the field, Manziel’s career was also marred by controversies and legal issues, which some believe tarnish his Heisman legacy. These factors combined have earned Manziel the top spot on our list.

