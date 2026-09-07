SEC Completes Perfect Week 1 to Begin 2026 Season

The SEC is arguably the best conference in college football. Depending on who is asked, it usually comes down to the SEC or the Big Ten.

The conference’s collective performance in Week 1 backs up this claim, as the teams went a combined 16-0 to start the season. The perfect mark was capped off Sunday night as Ole Miss took down Louisville in a thriller, 41-38.

SEC Opens 2026 Season With Perfect Record

Ole Miss was the only SEC squad to take on another ranked opponent. All of the other 15 victories came against unranked foes, though a few of the results were still notable.

LSU’s 51-10 beatdown of Clemson was one of the highlights of the weekend. Lane Kiffin made his LSU head coaching debut and did so without any former NFL players on the roster. Avoiding that controversy helped keep the focus on the game itself, which was a fun one for fans in Baton Rouge.

The closest game of all was between Auburn and Baylor, with the former quite literally winning by inches after stuffing a Baylor two-point conversion at the goal line that would have won the game. The Tigers took home a 17-16 victory, though concerns abound after quarterback Byrum Brown tossed three interceptions.

Every other SEC victory was by double digits, with three games ending in shutouts.

SEC Week 2 Outlook

There are several must-see matchups involving SEC teams in Week 2 as the level of competition picks up for most teams. There is even the first conference showdown of the year as Alabama heads north to take on Kentucky.

There are two marquee matchups in particular and both aim to settle the SEC-Big Ten debate in terms of which conference is truly the best.

The Oklahoma Sooners will be in Ann Arbor to take on a Michigan team that picked up a controversial, last-second victory over Western Michigan in Week 1. That final second is what will have fans talking for years to come when remembering the game.

Oklahoma had a smoother opener, winning 51-0 over UTEP. This should make them road favorites at Michigan, especially given the way Michigan QB Bryce Underwood and the entire offense looked against a MAC school in WMU until the final play of the game.

Yet all eyes will be on the showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns. This is a potential postseason preview taking place in the middle of September.

Ohio State dominated a lesser Ball State team, while Texas did the same against Texas State. This game marks Arch Manning’s chance to surge to the top of NFL mock drafts and to make Texas the clear No. 1 team in the nation. A win would also go a long way in terms of the SEC claiming superiority over the Big Ten.