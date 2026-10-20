Texas’ Arch Manning Floated for Miami Move Amid Steve Sarkisian Criticism

The Texas Longhorns are still committed to Arch Manning as their starting quarterback, but questions about his future are getting louder after consecutive losses. Now the Miami Hurricanes have entered the conversation, at least as a hypothetical destination.

Two CBS Sports analysts raised the possibility of Manning finishing his college career somewhere other than Texas, with one specifically mentioning Miami. The idea comes as Steve Sarkisian faces criticism for an offense that hasn’t consistently delivered on its expectations.

There’s no indication Manning intends to transfer, and neither analyst claimed Miami is pursuing him. Still, the Hurricanes’ recent quarterback history makes the suggestion worth examining.

Arch Manning Miami Transfer Idea Follows Sarkisian Criticism

During a Monday college football discussion, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco questioned whether Manning should stay at Texas for another season if Sarkisian remains in charge.

“If Arch goes back to school — and the reality is he probably should go back to school — I don’t think he should go back to Texas if Sark is the coach,” Prisco said.

“For whatever reason, it’s not working in this system. And if he goes somewhere else and he stinks, then we know it’s him. If he goes somewhere else and he’s really good, then we know there was a real problem with the Texas system.”

That prompted CBS Sports’ Ran Carthon to name a possible landing spot.

“Arch Manning to Miami?” Carthon questioned. “Miami has shown over the last couple years they have been a ‘farm system’ for these quarterbacks.”

It’s a scenario, not transfer news. For now. Carthon wasn’t reporting conversations between Miami and Manning, while Prisco was arguing that a different offense could help clarify whether the quarterback or Texas’ system is the bigger issue.

Manning has thrown for 1,295 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions through six games. Texas has lost consecutive 27-24 games to Oklahoma and Florida, with a late fumble against the Gators further intensifying questions about its offense.

Sarkisian reiterated Monday that Manning remains his starter, although backup KJ Lacey Jr. will receive more first-team practice repetitions.

Miami’s Recent Quarterback Success Strengthens Arch Manning What-If

Carthon’s suggestion has a basis beyond Miami’s reputation. Under Mario Cristobal, the Hurricanes have brought in a high-profile transfer quarterback in each of the past three seasons.

Cam Ward arrived from Washington State in 2024 and threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns before becoming the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Carson Beck transferred from Georgia in 2025 and helped take Miami to the national championship game.

This season, former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah has kept that trend going. Through six games, he’s completed 80.8% of his passes for 1,764 yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception, leading the unbeaten Hurricanes to the No. 1 ranking.

Those results explain why Carthon would mention Miami, although they don’t establish that the program would have an opening for Manning in 2027 or that either side is interested.

It’s also not the first imaginative destination floated for Manning. FOX Sports’ RJ Young previously suggested Indiana as a possible setting for a Heisman-winning season, again without reporting a potential transfer.

For now, Manning has a season to finish at Texas, and Sarkisian continues to back him. Miami is an intriguing what-if because of its track record.