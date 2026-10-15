Texas’ Arch Manning Urged to Make Bold Indiana Move Amid Heisman Talk

Texas quarterback Arch Manning entered the season facing enormous expectations, but another uneven stretch from the Longhorns has raised questions about whether the offense is getting the most out of him.

Following Saturday’s 27-24 loss to Oklahoma, Manning has thrown 10 touchdowns and five interceptions through five games. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has defended his quarterback, although the problems haven’t been limited to Manning’s mistakes.

Now, one college football analyst believes what may need to happen for the former five-star quarterback to reach his full potential is to make a transfer.

RJ Young Predicts Arch Manning Heisman Win at Indiana

FOX Sports’ RJ Young argued that the responsibility for Texas’ offensive struggles belongs more to its head coach than its quarterback.

“Texas doesn’t have an Arch Manning problem. It has a Steve Sarkisian play-calling problem,” Young wrote.

He then made a bold prediction about what Manning might accomplish in a different offense.

“Arch wins the Heisman Trophy if transfers to Indiana in 2027,” Young wrote.

To be clear, Young wasn’t suggesting that a transfer is in motion. There has been no reported decision by Manning to enter the portal, and nothing indicating Indiana is recruiting him. The comment was a what-if about the impact of coaching and offensive structure.

Young’s example was Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover, who transferred from TCU following the 2025 season. The numbers behind his point are compelling.

“Josh Hoover threw 33 INTs in 35 games at TCU. At IU, he’s rocking 17 TDs and 0 picks on the stat sheet,” Young wrote.

Hoover has thrown for 1,364 yards with 17 touchdowns and no interceptions through six games, helping Indiana start 6-0. Across his final three seasons at TCU, he threw 33 interceptions in 35 appearances.

The comparison doesn’t guarantee Manning would have the same results. But it does provide a reason to wonder what he might look like playing for Curt Cignetti.

Indiana’s Quarterback Success Adds Intrigue to Arch Manning Idea

Cignetti has already helped one transfer quarterback reach the sport’s highest individual honor. Fernando Mendoza arrived from California, won the 2025 Heisman Trophy and led Indiana to a 16-0 national championship season.

Hoover has kept the Hoosiers rolling in 2026, and his improvement in protecting the football only strengthens Young’s argument about the coaching environment. Indiana has found a way to get strong production from two quarterbacks with vastly different backgrounds.

Texas, meanwhile, is coming off a loss in which Manning threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns but also had two fourth-quarter interceptions. The Longhorns fell from No. 1 to No. 7 in the AP poll, putting more attention on an offense that hasn’t consistently met expectations.

Sarkisian has defended Manning against criticism tied to his famous last name, arguing that his successes deserve more recognition. Young’s view goes further by questioning the play-calling around him.

Of course, Manning still has the rest of 2026 to work through those issues at Texas, and his plans for 2027 remain unknown. A move to Indiana would require several decisions that haven’t been made.

That’s what makes Young’s prediction interesting rather than actionable: It’s a statement about what Indiana’s quarterback development might do for Manning, not evidence that he’ll ever wear a Hoosiers uniform.