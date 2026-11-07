Texas Reveals Final Status of Two Star Players Ahead of Mizzou Showdown

The #7 Texas Longhorns (6-2, 3-2 SEC) are in the midst of a crucial game in conference play.

The Longhorns are currently in a road game against #18 Missouri Tigers (6-2, 3-2) in what has potential to be a College Football Playoff elimination game.

In an unfortunate turn for the Longhorns, there were multiple star players that were uncertain for this matchup. Read more below on the final playing status for two key players and how it impacts the team.

Texas Makes Final Call on Star Wide Receiver

There were two players garnering attention as far as final status goes ahead of the noon EST kickoff.

Colin Simmons, who has been out the last two games, went into Saturday as a game-time decision.

He took a head into Saturday’s pre-game in full pads. This was a good sign for Steve Sarkisian and Texas. The other injury case was in wide receiver Cam Coleman, who also came into Saturday as a game-time decision.

Pete Thamel (ESPN) gave the ultimate report on the status of each. Simmons is active for the game, while Coleman is out.

Simmons being active is a major positive for a Longhorn defense that is making strides. Coleman’s absence, on the other hand, is a massive blow to a Texas offense that is struggling to find footing.

How Absence of Coleman Affects Longhorns Offense

Texas’ offensive struggles haven’t been a secret during the 2026 season. These struggles are due a myriad of factors, including QB Arch Manning’s inconsistent play, questionable game management by head coach Steve Sarkisian, and a run game that hasn’t always been a strong compliment.

Further frustration came to the surface earlier this week when a revelation surrounding RB Hollywood Smothers came to light. Smothers will miss the rest of the season due to an MCL tear. This places the brunt of responsibility on Raleek Brown to be the definitive feature back.

In a sort of unfortunate irony, the same is the case for the wide receiver core with Coleman out of commission.