SEC Rival Coach Shows ‘Real Interest’ in Replacing Texas’ Steve Sarkisian: Report

Will Stein has Kentucky off to one of the better starts in the SEC, but the first-year head coach is now being mentioned as a possible replacement for Steve Sarkisian at Texas.

The Longhorns have dropped consecutive games to Oklahoma and Florida, falling from No. 1 in the AP poll to No. 19. With Sarkisian under growing pressure, a new claim suggests Texas has already explored potential successors.

Among the names reportedly discussed, Stein has apparently stood out for a reason beyond his 6-1 start with the Wildcats.

Will Stein Shows ‘Real Interest’ in Steve Sarkisian’s Job: Report

Paul Winston posted on X on Oct. 20 that Texas had reached out to several prominent coaches, with Stein emerging as the only one to show what Winston called “real interest.”

“On the Will Stein note, I expect Stein to be Texas’s #1 target as well. The school has put out feelers to Lanning, Cristobal, Chesney and Stein. Stein so far is the only one to display real interest in the job. Things could move quickly in Austin.”

The other coaches named are Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Miami’s Mario Cristobal and UCLA’s Bob Chesney. Winston didn’t identify his sources or provide details of the reported conversations, and his claims about Texas reaching out to those coaches haven’t been independently confirmed.

Sarkisian remains Texas’ head coach, and the Longhorns still have six regular-season games to play. But questions about his future have picked up since the consecutive 27-24 losses, with another report suggesting additional defeats, particularly one against Texas A&M, could put his job in jeopardy.

Texas hosts No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday before closing the regular season against the Aggies on Nov. 27.

Will Stein Has History at Texas Amid Kentucky Turnaround

Stein would bring something the other names on Winston’s list don’t all share: experience working inside the Texas program. He served as a Longhorns quality control assistant from 2015-17, working with receivers and quarterbacks, then became offensive coordinator at Lake Travis High School near Austin from 2018-19.

His career later took him to UTSA and Oregon. With the Ducks from 2023-25, Stein coached quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, both Heisman Trophy finalists, before Kentucky hired him as head coach in December 2025.

The early results in Lexington have been hard to ignore. Kentucky is 6-1 and has won five straight, including a 31-21 victory at Texas A&M, a 35-34 win over LSU and Saturday’s 21-13 road victory against Oklahoma. The Wildcats have already secured bowl eligibility in Stein’s first season.

Stein inherited a Kentucky team that went 5-7 under Mark Stoops last season and missed bowl games two years in a row. The Wildcats now sit at No. 12, seven places ahead of Texas.

There would be financial complications on both sides of a potential move. Lexington Herald-Leader’s Jon Hale reported that Stein’s five-year Kentucky contract is worth $28.6 million, with a provision requiring him to pay 30% of his remaining salary if he leaves for another job.

Texas, meanwhile, could owe Sarkisian roughly $50.15 million if it dismisses him after the 2026 season, according to CBS Sports’ Robby Kalland.

Stein has experience in Austin and a promising start to his head coaching career. At Kentucky, though, he also has a rising program, a long-term contract and a chance to compete for an SEC title in his first season.