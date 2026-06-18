Jets Given Bold Starter Prediction for Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby

The story of Brendan Sorsby’s short-lived stint at Texas Tech will go down as perhaps one of the most significant moments of the current era of college football when it’s all said and done. His story now, though, moves onto the NFL.

Sorsby has applied to enter the 2026 NFL supplemental draft in July. Considering he was projected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft, there are expected to be several teams willing to make a move for him now.

Those include the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and others.

According to a new report from Sports Boom’s Jason La Canfora, the Jets may have the strongest case of them all.

Jets Emerging as Team to Watch for Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby

La Canfora spoke to multiple NFL executives who believe the Jets are the team to watch if Sorsby is available.

“And, multiple NFL execs told me, they believe that group of teams is the one to watch in the Jets,” La Canfora wrote.

“‘I could see the Jets doing it,’ one high-ranking NFL exec who is investigating Sorsby himself told me.

“‘We know that Woody (Jets owner Woody Johnson) loves this stuff. He loves the attention.'”

La Canfora also noted that there’s a tremendous amount of intrigue surrounding Sorsby because the supplemental draft has become such a rarity.

There’s also the Jets never-ending quarterback situation.

The Jets have spent decades searching for a franchise quarterback and have repeatedly come up short. Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson and even the Aaron Rodgers experiment failed to provide a long-term answer.

The executive La Canfora spoke with believes Sorsby would have an immediate opportunity if he landed in New York.

“‘If Sorsby goes there, he plays this year,’ the exec said.”

ESPN’s Ben Solak also mentioned the Jets as a possibility.

“The Jets intend on starting Geno Smith and have fourth-rounder Cade Klubnik, but Sorsby is far more exciting as a developmental player,” Solak wrote.

Cardinals, Browns May Be Less Inclined to Draft Brendan Sorsby

La Canfora also explained why some of the other teams connected to Sorsby may be less likely to take a chance on him.

“The Cardinals, Browns and other teams are widely linked to the top of the 2027 quarterback draft class, but they are seen as perhaps being less inclined to take a chance on Sorsby, with his history of gambling addiction and his decision-making in question,” La Canfora wrote.

He also pointed to Cleveland’s history of taking risks at quarterback, mentioning both Deshaun Watson and Johnny Manziel.

Arizona has its own obstacles.

The Cardinals already have a crowded quarterback room. Even if Jacoby Brissett were moved, Arizona just used a third-round pick on Carson Beck and would likely want to see what it has there first.

Sorsby is projected to be selected in the second round of the supplemental draft, which could force interested teams to make a quick decision if they truly believe he’s a future franchise quarterback.