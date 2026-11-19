With two games left in the season, the UCF Knights have the chance to do something that they haven’t done since 2023. Win six games and go to a bowl.

This opportunity comes in the second year for head coach Scott Frost, during his second tenure in Orlando. It wasn’t the same type of jump that Frost had in his first tenure at UCF, when he led the Knights to an unbeaten season in his second year, but the growth is pretty clear, too.

Even with injuries, UCF is in a better position than they were at this point a season ago, in terms of wins and losses. On top of that, UCF upset the No. 2 team in the country and finally won a road game. They’ve just lacked the consistency to build on that success.

UCF Knights HC Scott Frost Compares 2025 and 2026

On Wednesday night, Scott Frost made his weekly coach’s show appearance. There, he addressed the strides that UCF has made from 2025 to 2026.

“In the building here, we know how much progress we’ve made,” Frost said. “We’ve got such a high-character team. We’ve got guys that care about each other. We’ve got a lot of guys that are going to have an opportunity to come back next year. We’ve been more competitive in almost every game. We’re right there. Every game is on the razor’s edge, and you’ve got to make plays. We’ve won some, we’ve lost some.”

With two games to play a season ago, UCF wasn’t eliminated from bowl contention. In fact, they had four wins and two must-win games. They’d only get the first of those, though, before going on the road and being beaten badly by a BYU team who they upset in 2026.

This season, UCF has five wins already and just needs to get one more to make a bowl. They’ll have a home game next against Iowa State. After that, it’s an interesting road trip to Colorado. For his part, Frost knows that even with UCF’s improvement, he still needs to win those games.

“But you get judged by wins and losses at the end of the day, and we need to finish this the right way so that the progress that we’ve made can be seen easily in the win-loss column,” Frost said.

Scott Frost Had a Warning Ahead of Iowa State

One issue for UCF this season has, seemingly, been how they’ve handled their emotions throughout the year. That is, allowing themselves to not focus after those big wins, which is something Frost knows the Knights can’t afford against Iowa State.

“Listen, it’s my job as a head coach to make sure that there’s no emotions and all these narratives and big-picture things. I know you guys have to write articles about them. We need to be focused on this game,” Frost said.

“This is a team that’s playing well right now, coming in here. It seems kind of week to week in this league who can beat who. It’s going to be another battle. I don’t really care about any of that stuff right now. I care about getting ready for this football game, and I think our guys will be excited to get back to work.”

UCF and Iowa State are set to kickoff on Friday, November 20th at 6:00 p.m. EST. That makes it a short week to get right.