With a chance to get bowl-eligible, the UCF Knights came out flat on Saturday against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The result was a tough loss to fall to 5-5 on the season and 3-4 in Big 12 play.

The good news for UCF and head coach Scott Frost is that they’ll have another chance to get bowl-eligible at home next week. That’s when Iowa State, who has the same 5-5 record overall and 3-4 record in Big 12 play, will make the trip to Orlando.

“Yeah, you guys just asked me about the league,” Scott Frost said on Saturday. “We were 3-3 in the league, played some really good teams, played some close games. Iowa State thumped Cincinnati today, or last night from what I saw, or today. Colorado upset Houston. It’s week in and week out. So we’ve got to do everything we can to practice well and get ready, get guys healthy and play the best football we can.”

UCF Knights HC Scott Frost on Preparing for the Iowa State Cyclones

There is no doubt that UCF is catching Iowa State at a bad time. The Cyclones have won two of three games. They’ve scored at least 31 points in each of those three games and are averaging 41 points during that time.

Frost knows this is going to be a major challenge for the UCF defense to handle.

“They’re hot right now,” Frost said. “I give Coach a lot of credit. They’ve really kind of looked like they’ve found their rhythm the last three weeks. That’s because they commit to what they do, and they’ve gotten better and better at it. We’ve got to be ready to handle their schemes, and they do it out of a lot of different formations. I think it’s smart what they do. Defense better be ready to come and play physical, and offense is going to have to score some points.”

Frost would continue to praise Iowa State, especially for how they’re running the football. So, more than anything, forcing the Cyclones to throw is going to be the challenge for UCF.

“We’ve got to play hard this week. This is a team I think that’s finding its rhythm. They’ve got a really good head coach. Their running back is leading the country in rushing,” Frost said.

“It’s a really good challenge for us. Defensively, they’ve been hot. I think they’re averaging 41 points the last three games. So we’ve got to try to handle this running back and the quarterback and everything they do. It’s going to be a fun challenge for us. I know the guys are going to come ready to go, and we’ve got to get ready for a good game.”

Frost on UCF Making a Bowl Game

If UCF does win on Friday, it would be their first time going to a bowl since 2023. That was their first season in the Big 12. Despite that, Frost doesn’t want to think about a bowl right now.

“Again, I’m not worried about any big-picture things right now. The team and I, and the coaches, all need to just focus on this game right here. That’s all that matters, is this game right here.”

UCF and Iowa State are set to play on Friday, November 20th. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST.